The Washington Commanders might have to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 without Terry McLaurin, who is suddenly dealing with a new injury.

McLaurin, who is coming off his best game of the young season, is “uncertain” to face the Falcons with a quad injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. McLaurin, who suffered the injury during the team's Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, is currently “seeking more information,” according to Schefter.

Despite playing without Jayden Daniels, McLaurin broke free for a season-high 74 receiving yards in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He nearly scored his first touchdown of the year on a 56-yard deep ball from Marcus Mariota, but was ruled down just short of the goal line.

Overall, after holding out for a contract extension for most of the offseason, McLaurin has gotten off to a slow start to the 2025 campaign. Although he has increased his production each week, he has just 149 receiving yards through three outings.

If McLaurin is unable to go, the Commanders will likely turn to either second-year wideout Luke McCaffrey or rookie Jaylin Lane to replace him in the starting lineup. Washington is already dealing with an injury to Noah Brown, who missed Week 3 with a groin ailment.

Commanders preparing for Falcons matchup shorthanded

With Terry McLaurin's new injury concern, the Commanders are on track to potentially be severely handicapped in Week 4. Washington still does not know if either Daniels or Brown will return, leaving the possibility that it will have to play without five offensive starters. Guard Sam Cosmi has yet to make his season debut and remains on the PUP list, and running back Austin Ekeler is already out for the year.

The Commanders are returning to the road in Week 4 for their matchup with the Falcons. They are 0-1 away from home so far in 2025 after suffering a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Despite the plethora of injuries, Washington had no trouble dealing with the Raiders in Week 3. Aside from a fumble in the first half, Mariota was spectacular in Daniels' stead, even if he did give Dan Quinn a bloody nose.

Interestingly, Week 3 was the Commanders' best offensive game thus far. They scored four offensive touchdowns on the afternoon while racking up 400 total yards. Mariota accounted for two of the team's scores — one through the air and one on the ground.