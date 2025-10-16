The Washington Commanders entered Week 7 hoping for some good news on the injury front, but Wednesday brought more uncertainty. Just days after it was reported that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin was expected to return to practice, new developments suggest that his comeback may not be imminent after all.

McLaurin, who has missed the team’s past three games with a quadriceps injury, was not present at today’s practice ahead of Sunday’s crucial NFC East clash against the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The update marks a disappointing twist for Washington, which had been counting on McLaurin’s return to spark an offense that has struggled without its top playmaker.

McLaurin initially appeared close to a return after participating in light workouts last week, but his continued absence raises concern about a possible setback. Head coach Dan Quinn has emphasized patience, insisting that the team will not rush him back before he’s fully ready.

“We want Terry right, not just available,” Quinn said earlier this week. “He’s a leader on and off the field, and we’ll do what’s best for him and the team long term.”

Without McLaurin, the Commanders’ passing game has lacked rhythm and explosiveness. Through three appearances this season, McLaurin has 10 catches for 149 yards, modest numbers by his standards, but his impact extends beyond the stat sheet. His ability to draw coverage opens space for the rest of Washington’s receivers, a luxury that rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has sorely missed.

Compounding Washington’s offensive woes, fellow wideout Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week due to a groin injury, further thinning the team’s receiving corps. Meanwhile, veteran Deebo Samuel, who joined the Commanders this offseason, continues to battle a heel issue and was also held out of Wednesday’s session.

Washington’s Week 7 matchup against Dallas looms large. At 3-3, the Commanders need a win to stay competitive in the NFC East. The Cowboys’ defense has been inconsistent, presenting a rare opportunity for Daniels and the offense, but that chance could slip away if McLaurin remains sidelined.