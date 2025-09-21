The Washington Commanders blew the doors off the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after taking a 34-10 lead through the first three quarters. Unfortunately, it wasn't without an injury issue, as wide receiver Terry McLaurin was forced to leave the game.

Reports indicate that McLaurin, who is 30 years old, is ruled questionable to return with a quad injury. Considering the Commanders have a big lead over the Raiders, it's likely the coaching staff keeps the veteran wideout on the sideline for the rest of the game.

“WR Terry McLaurin (quad) is questionable to return.”

Assuming the two-time All-Star remains out of the contest, Terry McLaurin will finish the game with three receptions for 74 yards. 56 of those yards came on a huge play that led the Commanders to the one-yard line. Washington ended up scoring a touchdown by running back Jacory Croseky-Merritt.

This 56-yard connection from Marcus Mariota to Terry McLaurin set up a 1-yard TD from Bill Croskey-Merritt TD. 34-10 Commanderspic.twitter.com/77kNCzXI4v — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 21, 2025

The Commanders will likely monitor McLaurin in the coming days. Terry McLaurin has had a rather slow start to the season after holding in for a new contract extension during the offseason. The front office eventually gave him a three-year, $97 million contract in late August before Week 1.

Ideally, it's not a serious issue for McLaurin and he's able to bounce back by Week 4 when the Commanders face off against the Atlanta Falcons. If the injury lingers beyond Sunday, then Washington may have to rely on wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end Zach Ertz in the passing game. Guys like Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane, and Luke McCaffrey could be given more playing time as well.