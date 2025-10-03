The Washington Commanders have been without their starting quarterback for the past two weeks, but good news has arrived. Jayden Daniels will return to the team and start in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to the team's website.

The Commanders missed Daniels, and it was evident last week in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Daniels brings a different dynamic to the game with his ability to make plays with his arms and legs, which puts immense pressure on opposing defenses. Marcus Mariota was able to do that to an extent, but of course, he isn't Daniels.

Daniels was cleared to practice this week, and that was a good sign on whether he would have a chance to play or not. He was injured against the Green Bay Packers with a knee sprain, and the Commanders wanted to be cautious with him since it's early in the season. Daniels has also taken a lot of hits early, and the team has to do a better job of protecting him.

The Commanders have been dealing with a few injuries on offense, and Terry McLaurin will miss another game because of his quad. This team is at its best when they have its dynamic playmakers, and the hope is that Daniels will be enough to get them the win.

The Chargers have a dangerous offense with Justin Herbert not being afraid to let it fly, and this game could end up being a high-scoring contest if Daniels can get his team going early.