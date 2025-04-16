The Washington Commanders crushed expectations, making it to the NFC Championship Game last year. They improved dramatically through the NFL Draft, taking Jayden Daniels second overall. But before the draft, many people clowned the team for bringing their top quarterback prospects to TopGolf. After successfully landing Jayden Daniels, the Commanders are headed back to TopGolf with draft prospects.

For those wondering, yes, the Commanders did go back to Topgolf for their group visit with 20 or so prospects this evening, per source,” Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported. “Despite the outside reaction to their joint QB visit to Topgolf ahead of last year’s draft, Adam Peters and Dan Quinn found it beneficial because players were more relaxed and they could see how players interacted with one another. The players also got individual time with coaches, just as they did this year.”

According to USA Today's Chris Bumbaca, Daniels was among 20 prospects who went to TopGolf with the Commanders. Other quarterbacks, such as JJ McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr., went as well. From the second-overall pick last year to the 29th this year, the Commanders are sticking with what works.

The Commanders certainly aren't bringing any quarterbacks to TopGolf this year. What positions are they searching for in the NFL Draft this year?

The Commanders need defense in the NFL Draft

While the Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game in January, they could still use some improvements. The NFL Draft is the place for them to improve their defense and their offensive line. With their quarterback on a rookie contract, they used free agency to their advantage. They traded for Laremy Tunsil and signed Javon Kinlaw, Zach Ertz, and Bobby Wagner.

The Commanders should focus on their defense in the NFL Draft. They were thoroughly embarrassed in the NFC Championship Game, allowing 55 points and seven rushing touchdowns to Saquon Barkley and the Eagles. Players like Jihaad Campbell, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Trey Amos are all defenders projected to go at the end of the first round. Hopefully, they brushed up on their golf games.

The Commanders were considered one of the worst-run organizations in sports for an entire generation under Dan Snyder. So seeing that they were taking draft prospects golfing was easy to laugh at. But the Josh Harris team has earned the benefit of the doubt after a great 2024 season. If that means TopGolf, then Washington fans will take it.