The Washington Commanders solidified the quarterback position after locking up Jayden Daniels' backup this offseason. During Daniels' rookie campaign, Washington relied on former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Reports indicate that Mariota is returning for another season.

Mariota is re-signing a one-year, $8 million contract to remain in Washington, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. It sounds like other teams were in the mix for the 31-year-old quarterback, but Mariota reportedly “loves Washington.”

Mariota played three games for the Commanders last season but never started. He proved to be a reliable backup, though, finishing the season with 364 passing yards, 92 rushing yards, five total touchdowns, and 0 interceptions while throwing an impressive 77.3% completion percentage.

The Commanders are smart to bring Mariota back for at least one more year, as his skillsets are similar to what Daniels brings to the table. At the very least, they're both athletic and have the ability to make plays on the ground. This gives the offense familiarity with the style of quarterback in case Daniels must miss time.

Ideally, the less Mariota plays, the better for Washington. The Commanders emerged as a playoff contender last season thanks to Jayden Daniels' brilliant play. The 2024 Rookie of the Year finished his first season in the league with 3,568 passing yards, 891 rushing yards, 31 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions while throwing a 69.0% completion percentage.

Washington aims for big things next year after trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. He'll be lined up at wideout alongside Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey. Additionally, the Commanders beefed up the offensive line to protect Daniels after trading for left tackle Laremy Tunsli from the Houston Texans.