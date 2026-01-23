Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the San Francisco 49ers has gone from breakout star to bewildering exit. General manager John Lynch recently stated that the wide receiver has likely played his last snap for the 49ers.

While Aiyuk has not been officially released yet, multiple teams are already watching the situation closely as the offseason unfolds. Even though he sat out the entire season due to knee injuries, he remains an intriguing prospect with his talent and size.

For ESPN's Bill Barnwell, Aiyuk could find himself on the Washington Commanders due to his familiarity with the team's personnel.

“One obvious landing spot is Washington, where the Commanders employ former 49ers executive Adam Peters and have an opening in their lineup at wide receiver with Deebo Samuel hitting free agency,” wrote Barnwell.

“Aiyuk was Jayden Daniels' teammate at Arizona State too. But even for a team with a quarterback on a rookie deal, $27 million would be a big ask for a player who hasn't played since the middle of 2024.”

The Commanders could use Aiyuk to shore up their offense, and reuniting with Daniels could bode well for his psyche.

Barnwell noted that the 49ers, who were eliminated in the divisional round, were close to trading the 27-year-old Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. But after a contract dispute, Aiyuk and San Francisco agreed to a four-year extension worth $120 million.

Aiyuk's knee injuries, however, have derailed the plan, making him expendable. It does not help that he has some off-field issues, including skipping his rehabilitation sessions.

Aiyuk has 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns since the 49ers drafted him as the 25th overall pick in 2020.