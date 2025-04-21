The Washington Commanders have already made offseason strides. And they could wind up with more wheeling and dealing in the draft. Also, the Commanders are linked to a rising UCLA star linebacker, along with the Bills, according to espn.com.

On the list of guys who could get drafted earlier than most observers expect is Carson Schwesinger.

“Projected by many as a Day 2 pick, (Schwesinger) a chance to go in the end of Round 1 to a team such as the Commanders (No. 29) or Bills (No. 30),” Adam Schefter wrote.

Will Commanders spend top pick on LB Carson Schwesinger?

Washington would like to make more defensive improvements during the draft. And with few picks at their disposal, the Commanders may have to go with that side of the ball in the first round.

Schwesinger is rated as a potential plus starter by nfl.com.

“Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks. The pursuit speed is average, but his play recognition helps him play fast.”

This would make a great combination with a veteran like Bobby Wagner. Plus, Wagner could mentor Schwesinger, giving the Commanders benefits for years to come.

On the negative side, Schwesinger isn’t the biggest linebacker at 6-2 1/2 and 242 pounds.

“He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism, and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker.”

Regardless, not needing a quarterback helps, according to espn.com.

“That gives us the flexibility to kind of go wherever we want to go,” Washington general manager Adam Peters said.

If they trade down, they might not get Schwesinger with the Bills picking right behind them. However, during his day with the 49ers, Peters built a reputation for finding good players in the middle rounds. Those included tight end George Kittle (fifth round) and linebacker Fred Warner (third round).