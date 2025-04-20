The Washington Commanders had great success in Jayden Daniels' rookie season, making an unexpected run to the NFC Championship game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are hoping to build on that success, and they got some reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball with the trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil. Daniels spoke on his excitement for those additions in 2025.

“It's a blessing,” Jayden Daniels said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “It's super exciting because, obviously we want to get better each and every year, and the front office has [done] a great job of trying to figure out how can we get better? Adding a dynamic player like Deebo and adding Laremy, two players that have really been proven in this league for some years. It's awesome. I'm just excited really to get out there and get to work with them and start building that continuity.”

Samuel was a cap casualty with the San Francisco 49ers, and it will be interesting to see how he is used in the Commanders' system. He should be another weapon defense have to think about alongside Terry McLaurin. The addition of Tunsil is arguably more significant, however. Tunsil is one of the better left tackles in the NFL, and although Daniels is good at escaping pressure, having a good pass protector at left tackle is invaluable.

The Commanders will look to add even more talent in the upcoming week as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Commanders have five picks in this draft, with the first being the No. 29 pick in the first round. This is unfamiliar territory for Washington, the franchise is usually picking in the top half of the draft. The next pick is No. 61 overall in the second round, then followed by No. 128 overall in the fourth round. The Commanders also have picks No. 205 and No. 245 overall in the sixth and seventh rounds.