There seem to be differing opinions about the Washington Commanders for the 2025 NFL season. This is true even though Dan Quinn thinks his quarterback is the dog. But here is why Jayden Daniels must deliver big for the Commanders in 2025.

First, the Commanders did a lot to make things better for Daniels. At the forefront was an improvement of the offensive line. Still, it only ranks No. 19, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Commanders' offensive line was a pleasant surprise in 2024, and the unit should only get better with Laremy Tunsil now in the fold,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The veteran left tackle is still a pass-blocking menace, earning an 89.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 (fourth best among 80 qualifying offensive tackles).”

They also added receiver Deebo Samuel, drafted running back Bill Croskey-Merritt, and signed wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a big contract extension.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels doesn’t have excuses

At least not entering the season. If the Commanders stay relatively healthy, a lot will be expected from Daniels. The Commanders open their season Sunday against the New York Giants.

And here’s the kicker: Daniels made a lot of plays in critical situations in 2024. Will he be able to repeat that success this season? It’s not like he has to make all of those plays over again, but last year’s 12-5 could have been 9-8, or worse, without Daniels consistently coming through in the clutch.

Maybe he won’t need as many clutch plays this year. Perhaps the Commanders will carry some leads into the fourth quarter, allowing Daniels to keep the chains moving and drain out the clock.

But this season screams there will be many close games. Daniels said he’s going to do the best he can, according to commanders.com.

“I'm going out there trying to be the best version of myself,” Daniel said. “I don't really look at individual accolades. If we're winning football games, those come hopefully. So, I'm trying to do whatever it takes to win.

“We added more veteran experience, and we got guys last year that were with [Head Coach] DQ [Dan Quinn], and we kind of know the standard. And how we want to play and we, you could tell that people are bought in.”

Daniels said the overall mindset of the team is strong. He said the Commanders won’t get caught short because of poor preparation.

“Everybody's showing up working hard, and we all love one another, each other in the locker room,” Daniels said. “We take care of one another on the practice field, but we know at the end of the day we got to push each other to get better.”

What will Jayden Daniels’ stats look like?

Mike Clay like Daniels to reach the 4,000-yard passing mark, according to ESPN.

He had 4,111 yards with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. On the ground, he projected Daniels for 815 yards rushing with eight scores. That’s 35 total touchdowns.

And if Daniels reaches those numbers, it’s easy to see the Commanders earning a playoff berth. The scary thing for Commanders fans may be that Daniels has to reach that level for the Commanders to get there.

If Croskey-Merritt turns into a viable NFL starting running back, that would help Daniels a great deal.

Overall, Quinn said he thinks Daniels has what it takes to follow up his outstanding rookie season with another good one.

“You guys have been around him enough to know that he has a rare focus about him and the best players I’ve been around have had that through my years,” Quinn said. “And so, I think he sees it more as an opportunity to say, ‘Alright, I’m going to go do this. I’m going to go find ways to improve and get better.’ And so, that’s what I see throughout the offseason with him, coming into training camp. But he just keeps this focus about him that is really rare, and the best of the best have that.

“He doesn’t look too far down the line, which I really appreciate. He just, man, we’re going to throw a good practice, he just doesn’t get too far out over his skis, and I think that’s one of the things I really admire about him.”

Quinn needs to be correct, and Daniels needs to deliver big time for the Commanders to have the type of season that puts them in the deep playoff mix again.