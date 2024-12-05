A new NHL 25 Update (1.3) launched this week, improving gameplay while implementing PWHL integration into other modes. Furthermore, the Patch Notes also show new details on Gameplay, Franchise, World of CHEL, and more. The update also added and updated various uniforms across several leagues. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NHL 25 Update 1.3 Patch Notes.

NHL 25 Update 1.3 Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

PWHL integration into the following modes

Play Now

PWHL Season Mode

Shootout

Online VS

World of CHEL (Uniforms)

Hockey Ultimate Team (Players, Uniforms and Logos)

*The latest roster update will need to ensure access to PWHL content

Gameplay – NHL 25 Update Patch Notes 1.3

Fix for User goalies that were getting kicked out for poor teamplay due to powerups

AI forechecking improvements

Stability fixes

Gameplay Tuner Set

Reduced Accuracy bonus from successfully performed Skill Based One-Timers

Be a Pro bench recovery increased

Game Modes

Creation Zone:

Fixed an issue where Draft Year couldn’t be set to 2024 in create a player

Franchise Mode General

Increased frequency that CPU teams attempt to sign free agents to fill out their NHL roster

Fixed an issue within Box Scores where the goal total for a player reset each playoff round instead of showing the playoff total

Fixed an issue where the user could see the tradeable teams list of opposing team players with M-NTC trade lists

Fixed an issue at the trade deadline where the user could initiate a conversation with an opposing team player about their clause leading to the game freezing

Fixed an issue with Signed, Recently Signed and Accepted Offer filters within the Free Agency spreadsheet

Added processing delay for the player card update that occurs when hovering over a different player within a spreadsheet and Edit Lines

HUB UI load improvements

Franchise Mode Contract Negotiations & Conversations

Added Scheme Fit and Injury conversations for Players

Added Scheme Fit conversation for Coaches

Scheme Fit Topic

Allow the user to match aa player's strategy preferences to the Coach's scheme for even strength lines or special teams.

Players can only be persuaded to fit on lines or above their role and potential.

Successfully persuading a player impacts how they fit on other lines and special teams

In owner mode, users can persuade a player to use the same preferences as a Star player on the team.

Scheme fit conversations with Head Coach allow too user to match their AHL Head Coach's strategies with the NHL Club or vice versa Allows for full unity in organization

New conversation topics can be accessed within existing save files

Fixed an issue where a Coach's coaching style could refresh when selecting a season goal

Fixed an issue in the intro coach conversation where selecting a preseason focus before a season goal would not allow the user to select a season goal as well

Fixed an issue where the user could re-ask a player to add teams to their trade list within the same day

Fixed an issue where Quick Draw Superstar ability was awarded prior to the player completing the challenge

Fixed an issue where the player portrait would not show in the waive player conversation flow

World of CHEL

Fixed an issue where sometimes there would be multiple screen wipes after a goal is scored

Fixed an issue where the post matchup dressing room would show different jersey previews for different players in the session

Fixed a timing related issue where the user could get stuck in the main menu when attempting to enter WoC Free Skate

Fixed a timing issue where the player of the game could be missing from the sequence if the post-game is skipped

Updated Fischtown Penguins away jersey thumbnail in Creation Zone

Fixed an issue where a pulled goalie does not return after delayed penalty shot in EASHL 3v3 Clubs

Fixed an issue where the club stats widget is overlapping with the strategies, preventing players from changing their strategy

Fixed an issue where Matchmaking settings were not visually updating WoC Dressing Rooms for some options

Fixed an issue where Grudge matches are occurring even when the option is disabled in Club Private games

Fixed an issue where matchmaking continually times out when users select one skater and one goalie, with drop-in disabled in Clubs

Fixed an issue where the penalty timer is missing on score clock when user skips the penalty replay in EASHL 6v6

Fixed an issue where if the user goes to a different tab from the WoC HUB, and then returns to the Play tab, the selection highlight will always jump back up to Live Events

Fixed a rare crash when the Dressing Room leader attempted to access the Match Strategies screen

Fixed a rare crash when on the jersey selection screen in EASHL 3v3 Clubs after successfully matchmaking with another club

Fixed an issue in NHL Arcade where goalies may skate out of their crease during post goal moments which can take them out of the play

Presentation

Animation

Fixed the “Sudden Death” character's upper body during their idle animation – stick no longer clips into jersey

Improved the hand contacts on the Stanley Cup during handoffs in the Stanley Cup celebration

Audio – NHL 25 Update Patch Notes 1.3

PA Announcer – Fixed issue that caused PA Announcer to use incorrect gender pronouns.

Fixed an issue where every goal scored by a player would be treated as their “first goal” when playing in the AHL.

Arcade – Fixed issue where fireworks SFX were playing during game intro

Arcade – Tweaked volume levels of some powerups

Fixed an issue with broken goal horn previews

Cameras

Fixed an issue where players would become invisible when skipping through the outros of games

Fixed an issue that was causing one of the behind-the-net replay cameras to float 10ft onto the ice in front of the goalie. Overall.

Broadcast – NHL 25 Update 1.3 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused the Goal Player Indicator to stop following the goal scorer when some celebrations were triggered

Group celebrations now exhibit the right level of emotion on late goals when the scoring team is up by more goals than we predict the opponent can score in the remaining time (the game is out of reach). This also applies to the scenario where the scoring team is losing by more goals than we predict they can score with the remaining time. This logic is not used in the playoffs or high intensity games (Stanley Cup final, tournament elimination games)

Fixed an issue where the digital dashers would continue to show the countdown timer when rolling into continuous OT in EASHL Quickplay 3v3

Arcade – Fixed an issue where occasionally the post-game player lineup was missing the players.

Hockey Ultimate Team

Fixed an issue with HUT Moments retry not sending users directly to the opening faceoff.

Added additional detail to the XP Path to display XP needed per tier.

Art – Players

Updated multiple NHL Coaches

Hair Style 51 no longer clips through helmets during replays

Vaughn Velocity V11 Goalie Pads text no longer appears in low resolution/blurry

Updated portraits for and action shots in the view Superstar X-Factor screen for Linus Ullmark and Steven Stamkos

Environments

Fixed an issue where Färjestad BK jerseys were being worn by the crowd in all SHL team matches

Fixed an issue where strand hair for beards stops displaying properly at the end of the play of the period NIS

Stability

Fixed a crash when saving changes to a female character in World of CHEL and Be a Pro

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when switching between color options or selecting Apply Team Color button

Fixed a crash when changing Tertiary logo in creation zone

Updated the following teams center ice art

AHL

Charlotte Checkers

Springfield Thunderbirds

Canadian Hockey League

Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Brampton Steelheads

Drummondville Voltigeurs

Kamloops Blazers

Lethbridge Hurricanes

Moncton Wildcats

Owen Sound Attack

Peterborough Petes

Prince George Cougars

Saskatoon Blades

Seattle Thunderbirds

Vancouver Giants

Victoria Royals

Uniforms

Added or updated the following uniforms in NHL 25:

NHL

Chicago Blackhawks – Winter Classic

St. Louis Blues – Winter Classic

AHL

Rockford Icehogs – Third

San Diego Gulls – Third

ECHL

Allen Americans – Third

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Third

Indy Fuel – Home and Away

Canadian Hockey League

Moncton Wildcats – Third

Red Deer Rebels – Home, Away and Third

Regina Pats – Fourth

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds – Third

DEL

Grizzlies Wolfsburg – Home and Away

Kolner Haie – Away

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest NHL 25 Update 1.3 Patch Notes. We hope you enjoy everything offered within to make your experience more enjoyable.

Lastly, for more gaming and NHL news, visit ClutchPoints.