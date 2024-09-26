A new NHL 25 Deep Dive released today with new details on their World of Chel mode. For newcomers, World of Chel is a hub where you can compete online in various events with friends and others. NHL 25 makes some new improvements to the mode with new live events and multiple changes for convenience. Without further ado, let’s take a look at NHL 25’s World of Chel Mode.

What’s New in NHL 25’s World of Chel Mode?

In NHL 25, World of Chel will feature all-new Live Events for you to experience. This is also where you’ll find classic modes like Pro-Am and Ones/Threes Eliminator. However, EA Sports NHL 25 also features new dynamic Live Events, which deliver different experiences for players to come back and try. In World of Chel, players can also play in modes like EASHL 3v3 (or 6v6).

These events also offer different rewards that you can earn over time. They range from Battle Pass Levels, Vanity Items, XP Multipliers, or Chel Coins. Regardless, it’s definitely worth playing World of Chel, especially if you like to try something different.

The first event they will release is in NHL 94 Rewind. Enjoy some gameplay in which your players do not get fatigued over time.

X-Factors & Loadouts

In NHL 25, All X-Factor boosts unlock at level 1. However, the developers made adjustments in order to balance this change. Therefore, they removed the Speed, Acceleration, and Agility Boosts. Instead, they added 2+ attribute points to the player’s rating in “all custom loads” for the attributes. Furthermore, the devs also removed the elite Edges Zone and Superstar Abilities.

Custom Classes also receive more attribute points each season, with all points carrying over. Special characters are also not restricted to their base loadout either. This means you can equip your favorite custom loadouts to special characters.

Rewards

NHL 25 automatically updates Chel Coin rewards. No longer do you need to open up bags to receive your Chel Coins. Furthermore, this also applies to rewards in Placement, Tier, and End of Season, as well as Player Rank

Creation Zone

Lastly, NHL 25 adds the feature to copy & paste your character across different presets. This means your bio info and equipment carry over much more easily.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about NHL 25′s World of Chel Mode. We look forward to the new live events, and everything else the game has to offer.

