It was a Milestone Monday in the National Hockey League, as both Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux reached 1,000 career points, adding their names to NHL lore.

Before Pavelski and Giroux accomplished the feat, only 94 players had reached the incredible mark. Now there are 96.

It began with well-respected veteran Giroux, who set up Tim Stützle late in the first period of Monday’s win against the Carolina Hurricanes. He would end up adding another point on the evening, giving him 1,001 in just 1,099 career regular season games.

The 35-year-old has had an excellent season in Ottawa, scoring 33 goals and 77 points in 81 games after signing a three-year deal with the team in the 2022 offseason.

Who else but Timmy to give G his 1000th NHL point!! 🚨#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/Wuk44WuwAa — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 10, 2023

Joe Pavelski wasn’t to be outdone, scoring his 1,000th point just minutes later in a way that has made him well-known around the league throughout his career: a tip-in.

It was a perfect deflection from the high slot as the Stars pummelled the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, and the veteran earned a bench-clearing celebration in the process.

Joe Pavelski's (@jpav8) 1,000th point is a tip-in goal! Because of course it is. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sTfwvwTSpo — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2023

It was the 27th goal and 76th point in just 80 games for Pavelski in 2022-23. It took him 1,248 games to reach the 1,000 mark.

The 38-year-old now has 448 goals and 552 assists over his 17-year career with the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks. The Stars are headed for the postseason once the regular season concludes on Friday, and Pavelski will be hoping to add some hardware to another phenomenal season.

Neither Claude Giroux nor Joe Pavelski have won a Stanley Cup in their careers, but both of their names will still stand the test of time after reaching the NHL’s prestigious 1,000-point club.