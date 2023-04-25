Veteran defenseman Justin Braun has called it a career after 13 seasons in the NHL. The 36-year-old confirmed his retirement on Monday, making 2022 his final go on hockey’s biggest stage.

Braun spent the final season of his career with the Philadelphia Flyers, recording two points in 51 games. He began his career with the San Jose Sharks and spent time with the New York Rangers.

“I want to thank my wife and parents and kids for everything they did for me throughout my career,” Braun said after his final career game on April 13. “My wife being there while I was on the road, taking care of the kids … every guy I played with, an absolute honor.”

Braun entered the NHL as a seventh-round pick of the Sharks in 2007. He made his NHL debut in 2010 for the Sharks. The 36-year-old ranks fifth among Sharks defensemen with 607 games played with the team.

Braun’s best moment in San Jose came in 2016. The Sharks made the Stanley Cup Final that year, and he averaged 21 minutes a night in 24 games to help the team get to that point.

In 2019, the Sharks traded Braun to the Flyers in exchange for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick. He spent parts of three seasons there before a trade to the Rangers in 2022.

In New York, Braun provided a reliable veteran presence on the blueline. He played a major role defensively in helping the Rangers reach the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Last summer, Braun hit the free agency market. He opted to return to the Flyers, signing a one-year, $1 million contract.