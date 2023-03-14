The Chicago Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Blackhawks prediction and pick.

Here are the Bruins-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Blackhawks Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (-172)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+142)

Over: O 5.5 (-140)

Under: U 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Blackhawks

TV: ESPN + / NESN

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:30 ET/ 5:30 PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins come in as the first team in the NHL to clinch a playoff spot this year, and currently the number one team in the NHL by a wide margin. They have 105 points in 65 games played, leading the Carolina Hurricanes by 11 points in the race for the President’s Trophy. They boast the second-best offense in the NHL averaging 3.72 goals per game, while letting up only 2.14 goals per game, which leads the league.

Linus Ullmark leads the way in goal, with a save percentage of .938, a GAA of 1.89, and 33 wins on the season. All of these are tops in the league, and are putting Ullmark in a great spot to come away with the Venza Trophy. This is a balanaced team though, lead by David Pastrnak, who is fourth in the league in points at 88, and third in the league with 43 goals. The Bruins also have three of the top four guys in plus/minus rating with Lindholm, Grzelcyk, and Carlo.

Boston is one of the most balanced teams in the NHL, winners of 11 of their last 13 games, although they have lost two of three. Beyond the 5-on-5 situations, their offense is not power play reliant, with less than 21% of their goals coming on the power play. They penatly kill is the best in the league as well. Boston plays well in every phase of the game, which is why they are the best team in the NHL currently.

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

Chicago just did a fire sale of many of their top players, and currently sit dead last in the Central Division, and tied for second to last in the NHL. Losers of seven of their last eight games after a nice five-game winning streak, their offense has sputtered at times. In their seven losses the Blackhawks have only managed 13 goals, which is under two goals per game. At the same time, they have allowed 27 in those seven losses, good for nearly four goals per game. In that span, they have only had two games that were within a goal.

With the fire sale, Chicago’s best player on offense is Taylor Raddysh, who has 17 goals on the season. That mark makes him tied for 111th in the NHL. The offense is the worst in the NHL, with 2.47 goals per game this season. The defense is not as bad, but not stellar in their own right. Their 3.55 goals allowed per game ranks them 25th in the NHL, but that is not all on the goaltending situation. The Blackhawks also sit 28th in shots allowed on the season.

The Blackhawks have shown a winning formula at times on the season. First for the formula is goaltending. In their winning streak, the Blackhawks were getting great goaltending play In their most recent win, Alex Stalock saved all 35 shots he faced, and prior to that was a 45-save performance against San Jose. Second, is finding alternative offense. Their most recent win featured 2 goals from Seth Jones, prior to that was David Gust and Brett Seney finding their first goals of the year. Chicago has to get extraordinary goaltending to get wins, which is a tall ask against Boston.

Final Bruins-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Peter Mrazek is starting in goal tonight for the Blackhawks, which is not what Blackhawk fans should want to see. He has lost each of his last five, giving up an average of three goals per contest. Boston is firing on all aspects of the game, so it is hard to see the Blackhawks getting much done tonight.

Final Bruins-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Boston -1.5 (-172)