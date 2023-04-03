The Arizona Coyotes travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken Monday night! Take a look at our NHL odds series as we give out a Coyotes-Kraken prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Coyotes have not been playing well in their last 10 games. They are currently on a seven game losing streak. They took on the San Jose Sharks in their last game and lost big. Milos Kelemen and J.J Moser found the back of the net in the game, but it was nowhere near enough. Ivan Prosvetov started in goal and did not play well. He gave up seven goals on 31 shots.

The Kraken are in the top wild card spot in the Western Conference with 90 points. They have just four wins in their last 10 games and lost Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the only goal of the game for Seattle. Martin Jones started in net for the Kraken and gave up two goals on 18 shots.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. However, they will play a total of three games against each other in April.

Here are the Coyotes-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Coyotes-Kraken Odds

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (+112)

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (-134)

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Coyotes vs. Kraken

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Coyotes Could Cover The Spread

The Coyotes have been struggling heavily lately, but they can turn it around with a win Monday night. The Kraken are much worse when playing at home. Seattle gives up 3.2 goals per game at home and have given up four or more goals in six of their last 10 games. Arizona has scored four or more goals in 22 of their games this season. In those games, they have a record of 18-1-3. It is not an easy task, but if they can score four or more goals, they will be in a great position to win the game. Seattle has given up four or more goals in 33 of their games this season, so it is possible for Arizona.

Arizona needs to score to win. This will not be a low scoring affair. The Kraken have the second worst save percentage in the NHL. If the Coyotes can get some shots on net, they will score the puck. Clayton Keller is the leading goal scorer on the Coyotes and he will need to have a big game Monday night.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

Seattle is one of the best offenses in the NHL. They score 3.45 goals per game thanks to James McCann and Matty Beniers. The Coyotes give up 3.51 goals per game, so the Kraken have a great chance to put up a lot of goals. In the last 10 games, Arizona has given up 3.7 goals per game. They have given up four or more goals in five of their last six games. The Kraken are 30-5-2 when scoring four or more goals this season. If Seattle can hit that mark, they will win this game and cover the spread.

Arizona is not the best offensive team, so it should not be a huge task to stop the Coyote attack. Philipp Grubauer will start in net for the Kraken in this one. He allows 3.05 goals per game this, so he will need to be a little better this game. If he can have a decent game in net, the Kraken will score enough goals to take the pressure off him.

Final Coyotes-Kraken Prediction & Pick

The Coyotes have not been playing well and the Kraken attack is very strong. Expect the home team to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Coyotes-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Kraken -1.5 (-134), Over 6.5 (-112)