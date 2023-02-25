The Anaheim Ducks will travel to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. We’re at the PNC Arena sharing our NHL odds series, making a Ducks-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in DC. Initially, they trailed 1-0 after the first period, and it looked like they were headed for another loss. Isac Lundestrom and Troy Terry each scored to make it a 2-2 game headed into the third. Then, Jakob Silfverberg scored the game-winning goal two minutes into the third period. Significantly, John Gibson made 41 saves. Cam Fowler had two assists. Ultimately, the Ducks won despite going 0 for 3 on the powerplay and allowing a powerplay goal.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Ottawa Senators. Ultimately, Antti Raanta stopped all 32 shots he faced. Seth Jarvis added a goal, and Andrei Svechnikov distributed two assists. Moreover, the Canes won 59 percent of their faceoffs and went 0 for 2 on the powerplay, and killed all five penalties.

The Ducks come into this showdown with a record of 18-34-7. Consequently, they are 9-18-6 on the road. The Ducks are 3-5-2 over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 39-10-8. The Canes are also 21-6-2 at the PNC Arena. Amazingly, the Hurricanes are 9-1 over their past 10 games.

Despite the Ducks being a bad team over the last few years and the Hurricanes being a great team, the Ducks have excelled against the Canes in recent memory. Substantially, the Ducks are 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Hurricanes. The Ducks are also 7-2-1 over the last 10 games at the PNC Arena,

Here are the Ducks-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Ducks-Hurricanes Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +2.5 (-118)

Carolina Hurricanes: -2.5 (-104)

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How To Watch Ducks vs. Hurricanes

TV: ESPN+, BSSO and BSSC

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

The Ducks are one of the worst teams in the league and are actively in the ‘Tank for Bedard’ camp. Regardless, they still have enough talent to make this a game and can put a dent in Carolina’s plans.

Trevor Zegras has 19 goals and 29 assists, with four powerplay goals. Ultimately, his future is bright, and he may become a top-10 player someday. Troy Terry has 14 goals and 29 assists, with four powerplay conversions. Likewise, he hopes to continue racking up points. But there is not much else on this Anaheim team. Unfortunately, they rank 30th in goals, 32nd in shooting percentage, and 31st on the powerplay.

Gibson continues to have a bad season, entering the season with a record of 11-23-6 with a goals-against average of 4.01 and a save percentage of .900. Ultimately, he plays behind a defense that ranks last in goals allowed and is 29th on the penalty kill.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can convert on their scoring chances. Then, they must avoid penalties and prevent the Canes from getting chances.

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL. Likewise, they are the second-best in the league and are positioning themselves for a Stanley Cup championship run and must continue the pace.

Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals and 29 assists, including seven powerplay goals. Moreover, he is one of the most dangerous threats on the team but also has help in Sebastian Aho. He continues to excel as a Hurricane with 25 goals and 25 assists, with five powerplay conversions. Likewise, Aho is a force all over the ice. Svechnikov is a great third option with 21 goals and 28 assists, with four conversions on the extra-man attack. Then, there is Brent Burns, one of the greatest defensemen of the past decade. Burns has 11 goals and 32 assists, with two conversions on the powerplay. Significantly, the Canes rank 12th in goals, 18th in shooting percentage, and 23rd on the powerplay.

Raanta went yesterday, so Andersen gets the start today. Ultimately, he comes into the game with a record of 14-4 with a goals-against average of 2.43 and a save percentage of .908. He plays behind a defense that is second in goals allowed and fifth on the penalty kill.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can score. Then, they must clamp down on Zegras and Terry.

Final Ducks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are a bad team, but will compete. Consequently, they will fall to the Canes, but keep it close enough to give their fans some false hope. Expect the Canes to win this game, but this feels like a 3-1 game.

Final Ducks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Anaheim Ducks: +2.5 (-118)