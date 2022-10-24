NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Canucks prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/22

The Carolina Hurricanes look to snap a two-game losing streak off as they take on the slumping Vancouver Canucks. With that being said, it is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Hurricanes-Canucks prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Fresh off of a pair of tough to swallow consecutive losses to the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, in which the latter they came up short 3-2 in overtime, Carolina is surely excited to return home after this duel with the Canucks. With this matchup marking the fifth and final contest of what has been a lengthy road trip, the ‘Canes will look to finish the business trip on a positive note.

Even though Carolina has dropped back-to-back games, the Canucks are just hopeful that they can finally put a game in the win-column to get thins going this season. Standing at 0-4-2 and losing their home opener by a score of 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver is parched for a much-needed victory.

Here are the Hurricanes-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+154)

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Outside of the fact that the Canucks have yet to win a game, the Hurricanes aren’t far removed from a historically successful season a year ago in which they won a whopping 54 games. Now, they are looking to click on all cylinders starting Monday night.

Being away from home and out on the road for more than two weeks, the Hurricanes will be squaring off with a desperate Canucks squad. With that said, the ‘Canes will need all hands on deck to dispose of Vancouver.

At first glance, Carolina will try to utilize an offensive attack that has seen a slew of multiple players score more than one goal so far this season. Offensively, there doesn’t seem to be an issue as the ‘Canes are averaging just under three goals per contest and even though they have room for improvement, Carolina’s glaring issue has been in the special teams department. Whether it’s been their suspect penalty kill or their inefficiency to capitalize when having the extra man, they are not making opposing teams pay like they are capable of doing. Obviously, Carolina needs to play with a greater sense of urgency in this area of play to cover the spread.

Plus, after a trio of games that saw Carolina allow only one goal to the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, the defense and goaltending has been sloppy to say the least as they’ve surrendered a whopping nine goals in their mini-two-game slide. Conversely, this upcoming matchup in Vancouver will serve as a great opportunity to get right and shut down what has been an underwhelming Canucks offensive attack.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, this scuffling Canucks squad could not have gotten off to a more porous start. Six games have come and gone and Vancouver has yet to tally a win thus far. Yes, the 82-game season provides numerous peaks and valleys for any type of team, but for a Canucks crew that went 40-30-12 a season ago and is looking to make that next jump to becoming a playoff squad, it has certainly been a frustrating opening week up in British Columbia.

Nevertheless, Vancouver will be fortunate enough to not have to play in one of the more hostile environments in all of hockey out in Carolina and instead will be supported by a Canucks home crowd that is starved for some sort of success. Despite a horrendous start, the most encouraging aspect of this Canucks team has been the splendid play of Bo Horvat and Elias Petterson, who have managed to combine for seven of Vancouver’s 16 total goals on the season. However, the problem for this team has been the absence of other contributors to take some of the pressure off of their top two scores through six games. With that being said, it is a must for the Canucks to receive more production from guys like Brock Boeser and Tanner Pearson.

Not to mention, but the Canucks have flat out been dominated in nearly every game they have played. Alas, the scoreboard has also reiterated this statement as Vancouver has given up at least three goals in each game and including surrendering a season-high five goals in their last outing. Simply put, it will be up to Canucks goalie Spencer Martin to improve upon his .879 save percentage, cover the spread, and also prove that he can be a solid net-minder in Vancouver.

Final Hurricanes-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Even if the Canucks were to have the utmost confidence heading into this one, they are not gelling as a team and don’t look the part right now to take down a team of the Hurricanes caliber. Hammer Carolina and don’t reconsider it for one second.

Final Hurricanes-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+154)