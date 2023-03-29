For the second time in nine games, the Islanders and Capitals face. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Islanders-Capitals pick, prediction, and how to watch.

The Islanders head to Washington off a win and have gone 6-3-1 in their last ten games. New York just played a dominant game over the Devils, winning 5-1, and refinding the offense that was missing in the 2-0 loss to the Sabres. Overall, the Islanders’ offense has been solid as of late. In their last six games, they have scored 26 goals, which is over four goals per game. Washington comes in off a heartbreaking loss to the Penguins. They came back down three late in the third period to tie the game. A bad turnover in the center of the ice led to a Malkin goal the other way and a 4-3 loss for Washington. The Caps are in dire need of a win tonight to keep any playoff hopes alive.

Here are the Islanders-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Islanders-Capitals Odds

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-280)

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+225)

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

TV: TNT

Stream: NHLPP

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

For the Islanders, it is goaltending and the penalty kill that is keeping them going in games. Projected starter Ilya Sorokin has been amazing in March. Since the month started, he is 7-1-1 in his nine starts, with a 2.45 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. In his last start against New Jersey, he had his best on this solid month. He stopped 30 of 31 shots and helped the Islanders dominate. This is nothing new for him on the year. He is fifth in the NHL in goals-against average, third in save percentage, and tied for first in shutouts. He had a small blip on the radar on Friday giving up five goals on 27 shots, but that has been an anomaly for Sorokin this year.

The penalty kill has also been great. They have given up five goals on the penalty kill in their last ten games on 25 chances. That 80% penalty kill rate is actually below their season average of 82%, but while they have given up five goals, they have given those up in only three of the ten games, which is better than their norm on the season.

Of excitement for the Islanders should be Kyle Palmieri. Palmieri scored two goals and had an assist against the Devils on Monday, and this type of performance is becoming more normal. On the 24th, he had a goal and an assist. He scored two games earlier against San Jose and then had a goal and three assists in the game before that. Overall, he has ten points in his last six games. If he can keep going along with Sorokin, they will win this game.

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

The old guard for the Capitals attempted to come alive for them against the Penguins. Wilson, Carlson, Kuznetzov, and Ovechkin all had points, with Wilson and Ovi getting goals. Kuznetsov may have some controversy around him though. There was a report that he had requested a trade from the Capitals, but Kuznetzov denied those rumors, noting that he wanted to stay with the team. This report came out just hours before the game against the Capitals, but he still went out a performed. Regardless, he needs to play better. He does lead the team in assists, but many of those were while some of the other major contributors were out. His shooting percentage is the lowest of his career and his defense has suffered.

Beyond Kuznetov, the defense as a whole needs to be better. Van Riemsdyk is minus six on the plus/minus scale in the last five games. His plus-two performance against Chicago is the only thing keeping that from going lower. Rasmus Sandin is even worse. He is minus ten in his last six games and has not had a positive rating since the last time the Capitals faced the Islanders.

The last game against the Islanders should be the recipe for getting another win tonight. The defense was solid, allowing only 18 shots on goal. The defense also contributed to the offensive productions, with van Riemsdyk and Sandin tallying a total of five assists. Oshie, Mantha, Backstrom, and Ovechkin all had points in the game, and Darcy Kuemper played well. If that repeats itself, then there will be a win for the Capitals.

Final Islanders-Capitals Prediction & Pick

Neither team is lighting the world on fire right now, and both have their areas of weakness. The Capitals showed a lot of guts in their game against the Penguins. They could have easily folded going down 3-0 but fought back. One mistake in the center of the ice killed their chances of a win, but they have shown those mistakes can be limited. Both teams have a lot to play for though, with the Islanders trying to stay ahead of Pittsburgh to avoid Boston in the first round. This game remains tight throughout, giving the Capitals a win, but the Islanders cover.

Final Islanders-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Islanders +1.5 (-280) and Over 5.5 (-120)