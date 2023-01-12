The Winnipeg Jets will travel to the KeyBank Center to face off with the Buffalo Sabres for some Thursday night hockey. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sabres prediction and pick.

On Tuesday, the Jets lost a 7-5 thriller to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena. Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj, and Neal Pionk each had a goal and an assist to contribute to the five Sabres’ goals. However, they also allowed seven. Connor Hellebuyck struggled, allowing six goals. Moreover, he and the Jets fell behind early, putting themselves in a 3-0 hole before they even realized what was happening. The Jets were 1 for 3 on the powerplay and 2 for 3 on the penalty kill. Also, they blocked just 11 shots.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 to the Seattle Kraken at home. Alex Tuch led the way with two goals. Additionally, Jeff Skinner had two assists. Rasmus Dahlin added a goal and an assist, while Dylan Cozens contributed two helpers. Likewise, Tage Thompson added an assist. Goalie Eric Comrie made 18 saves but allowed four goals. Significantly, the Sabres outshot the Kraken 35-22 but only won 45 percent of their faceoffs. The Sabres converted their one powerplay chance and went 3 for 4 on the penalty kill. Moreover, they only blocked four shots.

The Jets are 26-14-1 and second in the Central Division. Additionally, they are 6-4 over their last 10 games. The Jets are 10-8-1 on the road this season. Meanwhile, the Sabres are 20-17-2 and six points behind the last wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres 7-3 over their previous 10 games. Consequently, they are 9-10-2 at KeyBank Center. The Jets and Sabres have split the previous 10 games. Moreover, the Jets are 6-4 over the past 10 games in Buffalo.

Here are the Jets-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Sabres Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+180)

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-225)

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Jets vs. Sabres

TV: ESPN+, TSN3, and MSG-

Stream: NHL

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have a plethora of talent that is hittings its stride this year. Ultimately, they are scoring early and often. Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and 30 assists. Meanwhile, Pierre Luc-Dubois has 19 goals and 29 assists. Defenseman Josh Morrissey is having a great season with seven goals and 39 assists. Additionally, Scheifele has 24 goals and 12 assists. These four power a team that is 11th in goals, fourth in shooting percentage, and 12th on the powerplay.

Hellebuyck is having a solid season for the Jets, going 20-10-1 with a goals-against average of 2.42 and a save percentage of .924. Likewise, he backs up a defense that is fifth in goals allowed and sixth on the penalty kill. The Jets have excelled on the defensive side of the ice, clamping down on opponents and making it difficult to score. Subsequently, Tuesday’s loss was an aberration that does not happen often this season.

The Jets could cover the spread if they can play excellent defense and avoid penalties. Likewise, they must score on their chances.

Why The Sabres Could Cover The Spread

The Sabres are emerging as a potential playoff team because they have one of the best offenses in the league. Naturally, it takes one player to explode into elite status for that to happen.

Thompson has 31 goals and 26 assists with 14 markers on the powerplay. Likewise, he has eight goals and five assists over his past 10 games. Thompson has also had two hat tricks this season. Ultimately, he is one of the best players and pure scorers in the league. Dahlin has also had a career season with 13 goals and 33 assists, with five tallies on the powerplay. Additionally, he is already on pace to shatter his personal records. Tuch has 20 goals and 25 assists, with five markers on the extra-man attack. Also, Skinner has 17 goals and 24 assists, with five conversions on the powerplay. Cozens has 13 goals and 26 assists, with three on the powerplay. Significantly, all these snipers have propelled the Sabres to the second-best ranking in the NHL in goals. Buffalo also is second in shooting percentage and second on the powerplay.

The Sabres have two goalies. Ultimately, neither are good options. Craig Anderson is 7-6-1 with a goals-against average of 2.70 and a save percentage of .921. Meanwhile, Comrie is 4-8 with a goals-against average of 3.67 and a save percentage of .883. They anchor a defense that is 21st in goals allowed and 29th on the penalty kill.

The Sabres could cover the spread if they can score in bunches early. Moreover, they must avoid taking penalties.

Final Jets-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Jets and Sabres both like to score. However, the Sabres also allow many goals. Expect more goals to flow in this one.

Final Jets-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-115)