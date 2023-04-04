The Seattle Kraken hope to get back to their winning ways as they take the short trip to Vancouver to face the Canucks. We continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken is coming off a massive 8-1 win in their last outing over the Arizona Coyotes. Scoring has been up and down for this team though, in their four more recent wins they are averaging six goals per game. In their four most recent losses they averaged 1.75 goals per game. That has led to a 4-4 record over their last eight games. The Canucks come in losers of three straight games, coming off a 4-1 loss to the Kings last time out. In the prior two games, the scoring was there, but goaltending has let them down, averaging five goals per game in the last three.

Here are the Kraken-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Canucks Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-260)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 6.5 (-130)

Under: 6.5 (+106)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

TV: TVAS/SNP/ ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP/ ESPN+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

This could depend on which Kraken offense decided to take the ice tonight. In the last six games, they have had three games with positive puck control (all wins), and three without (all losses). They have four games in which they shot the puck over thirty times, winning three. The Kraken have two games they were under 30 shots, both losses. They have scored on the power play in four of their last six, winning three of them. Then, the Kraken failed to score on the power play twice, losing both of them.

This goes to an individual level. Team leader in goals Jared McCann has points in three of his last six games, all Kraken wins. In the three he does not have a point, the Kraken has lost. Defenseman Vince Dunn has been neutral or positive in plus/minus four times in the last six games, getting three wins in there. The team is also 2-1-1 when he has had an assist in the last six games. When the best players perform, they are winning, but if they take a night off, it is another one in the negative column.

Martin Jones is expected to be in goal tonight for the Kraken. His last outing saw him give up two goals on 16 shots, for a .889 save percentage and a loss. His start before that was a .947 save percentage, stopping 18 of 19 shots, and a win. Overall, the Kraken needs consistency. If they play as they can, they will win with ease. If they lay another egg, they will lose.

Why The Canucks Could Cover The Spread

Save for their last outing against the Kings, Vancouver has had no trouble scoring lately. On the season they are averaging 3.36 Goals-per game, which is good for 12th in the NHL. In the last seven, they are up to 3.85 goals per game, and if you remove the one-goal outing against the Kings, that is at 4.33 goals per game in a six-game span. The Canucks are lighting the lamp!

Rookie Andrei Kuzmenko is continuing his amazing season, with eight points in his last seven games, including three goals. The 24-year-old Elias Pettersson is also contributing heavily, with eight points in his last seven games, and also with three goals. While rookie Matty Beniers on the other side of the ice may win the Calder trophy for the top rookie, these two have put up great seasons and are also young. The young core of this team is giving Canuck fans something to be very excited about in the future for sure.

Goaltending is something of a concern though. Thatcher Demko and Spencer Martin have both started 29 games this year for the Canucks. They both have to save percentages under .895, and both have goals-against averages over 3.33. Demko is expected to get his 30th start of the season tonight, and in his other performance against Seattle, he let in four goals on 36 shots but came away with the win. His last three starts have been rough though, with goals against average all over 3.0, including giving up five against Calgary and six against St. Louis. All three games have seen a save percentage under .878 as well. If he can get back to some solid goaltending, the Canucks have a chance tonight.

Final Kraken-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Kraken can score, but they have not done it with any consistency lately. The Canucks will score and have been doing that with consistency. The problem is, they also have been consistently bad in the net. This should be s fun and high-scoring game. The Kraken need to make sure to keep up in the wild card race, and not let Winnipeg or Calgary eclipse them. They should be safe getting into the playoffs, but tonight is a good night for them to find consistency.

Final Kraken-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-260) and Over 6.5 (-130)