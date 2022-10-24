NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights prediction, odds and pick – 10/24/22

An inter-conference duel that should be highly entertaining will be on the docket when the Toronto Maple Leafs make the trip to the Sin City to face off with the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series, where our Maple Leafs-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be made.

Death, taxes, and the Maple Leafs losing in the postseason after a strong regular season campaign seem to be things that never change in the game of life. After compiling a dominating 54-21-7 record a year ago, Toronto was bested in seven games by the three-time Eastern Conference champions Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

Not many other teams had as down of a season like the Vegas Golden Knights did a year ago, but the Knights are looking to right their wrongs in a big way starting with a statement win at home versus Toronto. With a record of 4-2-1 thus far, the Knights enter play after a gut-wrenching loss to the defending champion Colorado Avalanche on their home ice. Regardless, Vegas has to be feeling pretty good about themselves with a good amount of talent and good coaching residing within that clubhouse.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+205)

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-260)

Over: 7 (+106)

Under: 7 (-130)

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

In pursuit of their first world championship since 1966, it has been a hot minute since Lord Stanley returned to the flagship hockey organization in Canada. Unfortunately, over the course of the last 55 years since being heralded as champions, Toronto has failed to meet expectations and have often lost more than enough games that they should’ve won. With last season being yet another flourishing campaign that fell flat on its face, Toronto needs to pull out all the tricks to not only cover the spread Monday night, but also to bring a halt to their Stanley Cup curse.

While the disappointment was clear last season, this is still a talented roster that can make some noise around the league like they did a season ago. For starters, Toronto has done little to nothing wrong to begin the season as they have stormed out of the gates to an impressive 4-2 mark. The biggest reason that the Maple Leafs have found such success early on is in large part due to goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who is coming off a stellar outing in which he stonewalled the Winnipeg Jets for 30 saves and only surrendered one goal in the 4-1 win. Whenever Samsonov is playing at his best, Toronto is as tough as any team to beat.

On the other side of things, it will be vital for the Maple Leafs to generate enough offense to give Samsonov some support in the goals department. The good news is that they have proven thus far that they can find the back of the net, as they have averaged 3.00 goals per contest and can put up shots in a hurry. If they can find a rhythm offensively, Toronto will prove to be an extremely formidable foe for Vegas to go up against on Monday.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

If there is one player on Vegas that has what it takes to single-handily put the Maple Leafs away with his savvy veteran play and physique of an ironman, it is none other than Phil Kessel. He is remarkably scheduled to play in his 989th consecutive game on Monday, which would tie the great retired defenseman Keith Yandle for most games played in a row without sitting out. At the ripe age of 35, Kessel is in his first season as a Vegas Golden Knight and is already making an impact with the younger skaters on the ice.

Not to mention, but all eyes will be on Kessel and how he reacts when he suits up to play against his former team in which he played a bulk of his career in from 2009-2015. If Kessel can set the standard by checking the Maple Leafs and playing a physical brand of hockey, then the Knights would no doubt benefit greatly.

In addition, it will be vital for Vegas to get second chances on offense and even play aggressive enough to force Toronto to commit some key penalties. Against the Avalanche, the Knights had four power-play opportunities but only converted on one of them As a whole, Vegas even outshot the Avs 35-25 but failed to capitalize on enough goals in the 3-2 defeat. Simply put, the Knights need to do a better job of capitalizing on their opportunities if they want to come out victorious versus a solid Toronto squad.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

With these two teams not squaring off very often, all eyes of the hockey world will be tuning in to this one between a pair of unfamiliar foes. Vegas is a stingy team on their home-ice and are tough to beat when the fans are at a feverish pitch, so select the the expansion franchise in their sixth-year of play to overcome Toronto and cover the spread.

Final Maple Leafs-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights +1.5 (-260)