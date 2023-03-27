The Edmonton Oilers travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Coyotes in a Western Conference matchup. Take a look at our NHL odds series as we give an Oilers-Coyotes prediction and pick while we tell you how to watch.

The Oilers are hanging onto third place in the Pacific division with 91 points on the year. They are 7-2-1 in their last ten games, and will want to continue winning to stay ahead of Seattle. Edmonton has played in three straight overtime games. Last time out, they lost 4-3 against Las Vegas.

The Coyotes have been eliminated from the playoffs with 67 points on the year thus far. They are 5-2-3 in their last ten, but have lost their last four games. Nine of the Coyotes’ last 11 games have been decided by just one goal. Arizona also has a record of 20-11-4 in home games and they will be at home Monday night. The Coyotes lost to the Avalanche 4-3 in a shootout in their last game.

These two teams have played twice this year. Edmonton has won both games, including an overtime victory last week.

Here are the Oilers-Coyotes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-137)

Arizona Coyotes: +1.5 (+114)

Over: 7.5 (+136)

Under: 7.5 (-168)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Coyotes

TV: SportsNet Canada, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are always a threat to score when Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are on the ice. As a team, Edmonton leads the league in goals with 3.92 per game. They have scored 4.3 goals per game in their last ten contests. Arizona gives up the 10th most goals in the NHL, so Edmonton will have plenty of chances to score Monday night.

Edmonton is very good on the power play. Arizona is sixth in penalty minutes in the NHL. If the Coyotes are not careful and commit multiple penalties, the Oilers will run away with this game. Edmonton is dangerous offensively and in the two games against the Coyotes, they have scored eight and four goals. The Oilers will be able to out-score Arizona in this game.

Why The Coyotes Could Cover The Spread

Arizona does not score many goals, but they are better at home. In home games, the Coyotes give up just 3.2 goals which is below their season average. Arizona is also much better at scoring at home, averaging 3.2 home goals per game. The Coyotes will rely on Clayton Keller in this game. He has 22 points in March and four goals in his last three games. Keller needs to lead the Coyote attack if they want to keep up with the Oilers offensively.

Arizona is top ten in the league in shooting percentage. The Coyotes will need to continue this Monday night. Arizona needs to find the back of the net multiple times in this game, and they have taken good shots when they take them. They do not take many shots, so they will have to pick up the pace and shoot the puck.

Final Oilers-Coyotes Prediction & Pick

Arizona is better at home, but they are on the second game of a back-to-back. The Oilers are fresh, and the Coyotes will not be able to keep with them. Expect Edmonton to roll through this one.

Final Oilers-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-137), Over 7.5 (+136)