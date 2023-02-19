The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Come to the Rockies with us as we share our NHL odds series, make an Oilers-Avalanche prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers are coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at home. Initially, the Oilers led 4-1 at the end of the first period and looked to be on their way to victory. But the wheels began to fall off, and things did not end well. First, they allowed a goal in the second period. Then, they allowed two goals in the third period to send it into overtime. The shootout consisted of goals by Kaapo Kaako and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins before Alexis Lafreniere sealed it for the Rangers in the sixth round. Ultimately, Nugent-Hopkins finished with a goal and an assist. Leon Draisaitl also had a goal. However, the Oilers allowed 38 shots and went 2 for 4 on the powerplay while going 2 for 4 on the penalty kill. The Oilers also blocked only 12 shots.

The Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Significantly, Bowen Byram had two goals, while Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist. Also, Nathan MacKinnon contributed two assists. Goalie Justus Annunen made 19 saves. Substantially, the Avs took 33 shots and won despite only winning 43 percent of their faceoffs. The Avalanche also went 2 for 4 on the powerplay and killed all three penalties.

The Oilers come into this battle with a record of 30-19-7. Additionally, they are 17-8-2 on the road. The Oilers are 5-1-4 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Avalanche are 30-19-5 this season. The Avs are also 13-9-4 at Ball Arena. Also, the Avs are 6-2-2 over their past 10 games.

The Avalanche defeated the Oilers 3-2 a few weeks ago in a showdown in Edmonton. Additionally, the Avs have won five in a row against the Oilers dating back to the Western Conference Finals sweep last season.

Here are the Oilers-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Avalanche Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+225)

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-290)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Avalanche

TV: ESPN+

Stream: NHL

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers have two of the best players in the world at their disposal. Significantly, their offense can threaten from any angle, and teams gameplan specifically around these players.

Connor McDavid leads the NHL with 42 goals and 59 assists. Additionally, Darisaitl has 32 goals and 42 assists. Nugent-Hopkins has 27 goals and 41 assists. Likewise, Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 39 assists. These four power an offense that is the best in the NHL in goals, third in shooting percentage, and the best on the powerplay. In other words, their offense can go off for five goals on any given night.

But the issues are on the defensive end. Unfortunately, the collapse on Friday highlighted the many problems plaguing the Oilers. Goalies Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinners are not the answer and continuing to struggle. Sadly, they backstop a defense that ranks 21st in goals allowed and 27th on the penalty kill. Their inability to stop anything has limited their ability to move up the standings.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can get multiple chances on the powerplay. Then, they must play better defense to avoid another collapse.

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche currently holds the third spot in the Central Division. However, the entire season has been tough as their offense has struggled to score in even-strength situations.

Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 34 goals and 29 assists. Meanwhile, MacKinnon has 18 goals and 44 assists. Defenseman Cale Makar has 13 goals and 32 assists but has battled nagging injuries all season. Significantly, these three hold up an offense that ranks 24th in goals, 27th in shooting percentage but ninth on the powerplay.

Alexandar Georgiev leads the Avs in the net. Significantly, he plays behind a defense that ranks sixth in goals allowed. But they are also 19th on the penalty kill, highlighting their struggles to defend on the penalty kill.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can build a lead early. Then, they must contain McDavid and Draisaitl and not allow them to explode. The Avs must avoid taking penalties.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Oilers and Avalanche are both capable of scoring. Therefore, expect some goals in today’s matinee. The Avs will take some penalties and the Oilers will capitalize on the powerplay. Likewise, the Avalanche will do the same to the Oilers. It’s going to be a fun goal-fest.

Final Oilers-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-134)