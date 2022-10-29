Well, well, well… if it isn’t the Battle of Alberta! One of the most historic rivalries in the entire sport, a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinals will be the talk of the town as the Edmonton Oilers go to war against the Calgary Flames. let’s take an exclusive look at our NHL odds series where our Oilers-Flames prediction and pick will be revealed.

It seemed like yesterday that all of the hype surrounded these two heated rivals during the second round of postseason play a season ago. In fact, it was the Oilers who had the last laugh when they disposed of the Flames in five games en route to a conference finals appearance. So far, Edmonton is 5-3 and have won three consecutive games in a row.

When it comes to the Flames, few teams around the league have looked as dominant as Calgary. With a 5-1 record that includes a fabulous 4-1 mark within the confines of Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames have certainly passed the eye test in the early going of the regular season.

Here are the Oilers-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Flames Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-184)

Calgary Flames: -1.5 (+148)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

With the memory of the Flames being eliminated when it mattered most fresh in the minds of Edmonton, there is no doubt that the Oilers will have a target on their backs in the hostile environment of Calgary. The good news for the Oilers is that the offense and ability to put the puck in the back of the net has never been more electric. With 15 goals scored in the last three games, Edmonton has simply overwhelmed their opponents by putting on a show with their quickness. One of the fastest rosters in all of hockey, the Oilers excel at beating you to a spot and also making life difficult for defenses to defend properly. If the Oilers have plans on covering the spread for the third straight game, expect Edmonton to prioritize their scoring prowess, especially in a matchup that is expected to be a shootout.

That being said, the lack of productivity from the blue lines. In fact, the Oilers are among the bottom five in expected goals against per 60 minutes. The lack of defense is nothing new, but the goaltending woes may be even more troubling. Without a doubt, goalie Jack Campbell has had a tough start to his Oilers tenure, as he has possesses a .888 save percentage and a lofty 3.88 goals against average so far. The Oilers don’t need Campbell to be the second-coming of Patrick Roy, but a better effort from their net-minder will be critical in preventing an explosive Flames team from scoring.

Why The Flames Could Cover The Spread

Is it possible that the Flames might have gotten even more dynamic offensively during the offseason? After losing “Johnny Hockey” to Columbus, Calgary decided to reload their roster with the addition of Stanley Cup champ Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mackenzie Weegar, the Flames have picked up right where they left off a season ago.

So far, Calgary’s plan to win games has worked to perfection. Whether it’s been this dynamic offense that is averaging a healthy 3.67 goals per game or even a defense that is giving up less than three goals per night, the Flames have many different outlets where they could secure a spread-covering win.

For starters, the Flames have an advantage when it comes to their goaltending. With the shakiness that is occurring in net up in Edmonton, Calgary should be able to find their groove early with Jacob Markstrom, as the 32-year-old from Sweden has been a perfect 4-0 when getting the start and has a magnificent .907 save percentage to his name. Combat Markstrom’s beautiful net-minding ways with this dominant offense and all of a sudden Calgary must feel pretty good about covering the spread.

If these aspirations are going to come true, keep an eye out for defenseman Rasmus Andersson who has surprised with six assists already on the back line. If the Flames can continue to get this kind of production from Andersson, then they are close to being unstoppable on the ice.

Final Oilers-Flames Prediction & Pick

A heated rivalry is always hard to predict, but it would be simply unwise to pick against a Calgary squad that is clicking on all cylinders and doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. Hammer the Flames and you won’t be disappointed.

