It’s afternoon hockey as the Edmonton Oilers face the Seattle Kraken, with both battling for playoff positioning. We’re in the land of coffee, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Kraken prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars. Significantly, Connor McDavid led the way with one goal and one assist. Evan Bouchard added two assists. Likewise, goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to help safeguard the victory. The Oilers won, despite only winning 43 percent of the faceoffs. Also, Edmonton went 1 for 4 on the powerplay and killed off all three penalties. The Oilers also blocked 14 shots.

The Kraken defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime. Initially, it looked like they would fall, as they trailed 1-0 in the third period. But Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it in the third with his 15th goal of the season. The game went into overtime. Then, two minutes into overtime, Vince Dunn finished it off for the game-winning goal. Additionally, Phillip Grubauer finished with 32 saves. The Kraken won only 43 percent of their faceoffs and whiffed on all three of their powerplay chances. Conversely, they also killed both penalties and blocked 18 shots.

The Oilers come into this game with a record of 38-23-8 and are in third place in the Pacific Division. Also, they are 6-4 over the past 10 games. The Oilers are 20-11-3 on the road. Meanwhile, the Kraken come into this game with a record of 38-23-7 and are in fourth place in the Pacific Division, just a point behind the Oilers. The Kraken are 6-3-1 over their past 10 games. Likewise, the Kraken are 16-14-4 at home.

The Oilers have won two of the three games. Moreover, all three games have been blowouts and had a combination of seven-or-more goals in every contest.

Here are the Oilers-Kraken NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Oilers-Kraken Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+172)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-210)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kraken

TV: ESPN+, SportsNet, Root and Sportsnet1

Stream: NHL

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers are explosive on offense. Therefore, expect plenty of chances. McDavid is the man in Edmonton and the greatest player since Wayne Gretzky. Significantly, he has 57 goals and 74 assists. McDavid is everywhere on the ice and very difficult to stop. Thus, he is the biggest weapon the Kraken has. Leon Draisaitl is another excellent player that would be the top guy on any other team that did not have a McDavid playing. Ultimately, he has 44 goals and 57 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is another weapon, with 31 goals and 52 assists. Now, expect him to play a role on the ice. Zach Hyman has missed the previous two games and might miss another. Consequently, the Oilers could use his production, as he has 29 goals and 43 assists. The Oilers are the best team in the NHL in goals, shooting percentage, and on the powerplay.

The Oilers have two options to defend the net. First, there is Skinner. Jack Campell is the other option. Regardless, either must defend efficiently. They will play behind a defense that is 22nd in goals allowed and 25th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid, Draisaitl, and friends can score early and often. Additionally, the Oilers must avoid taking penalties.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken are a good team this season, and their offense has carried them. Significantly, Dunn is the playmaker, with 13 goals and 43 assists. Jared McCann is the best sniper on the ice, with 33 goals and 20 assists. Then, there is Jordan Eberle. He has 15 goals and 37 assists. Next, the Kraken have Matty Beniers. He has 19 goals and 29 assists. These four lead a Kraken team that is sixth in goals and second in shooting percentage. However, they are only 23rd on the powerplay.

Grubauer and Martin Jones are the goalie tandem the Kraken use. Conversely, they will face a tough task in stopping a red-hot Oilers offense. They will play behind a defense that is 16th in goals allowed and 26th on the penalty kill.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, they must prevent McDavid from burning them and also not take penalties.

Final Oilers-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Both teams are explosive and can score at any moment. Thus, expect plenty of goals. There will be many goals and it is why it is easy to pick the over when both teams have hit the mark in every game this season.

Final Oilers-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-134)