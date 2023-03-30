A potential first-round playoff preview is on tap as the New York Rangers visit the new jersey devils. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Devils prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rangers come into this game as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, 8-1-1 in the last ten games, and on a three-game win streak. The last ten games have not been cupcake opponents either, with wins over the Hurricanes, Panthers, and two over the Penguins in there. In that span, everything has been clicking. They have 39 goals in the last ten games, while only giving up 18. The Devils are moving in the other direction. They have lost six of their last eight games, and either have struggled to score or struggled to stop the opposition in many of those losses. To keep ahead of the Rangers, they must get the win tonight.

Here are the Rangers-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Rangers-Devils Odds

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-210)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How To Watch Rangers vs. Devils

TV: MSGSN/ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+/NHLPP

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Only the Edmonton Oilers have been as hot as the New York Rangers in the last ten games. Since March 1st, they are 10-3-1 overall. Why have they been so good? First, they are scoring. In March they are averaging 3.71 goals per game. That would be good for second in the NHL if that was the year-long number, and is .4 goals more than their season average beforehand. Leading scorer, Mika Zibanejad has been heating up as well. He has six goals in his last eight games. He also has seven assists in that time frame as well. He has only failed to record a pint in two of his last eight games as well.

Patrick Kane also seems to be getting more comfortable in New York. He has scored in his last two games, and starting to get more high-leverage shots on goal. If he continues to get worked into the New York offense, he will only continue to get more goals and give the Rangers a better chance to win.

In between the pipes, tonight will be Igor Shesterkin. In his last eight outings, Shesterkin has been amazing. He has seven wins in his last eight outings, with a .941 save percentage and 1.86 goals against average. In his lone loss in his last eight games, he still had a save percentage of .923 and played well, but Carolina won 3-2. He has been spectacular for the Rangers as of late, and if he continues that, the Rangers will win.

Why The Devils Could Cover The Spread

In March it has been simple for the Devils, they need to shoot. When they have gotten to the 35 shots on goal marker, the Devils are 6-1-3 in March, and when they do not, they are 1-4. They need to get shots on goals, and they did not against the Islanders. The Devils are in the top five in goals socred in the NHL and need to continue that production as well. They are 4-1 when scoring four or more goals in March. They are 3-4-3 when failing to score more than three goals. The offense has more than enough players to get to four goals.

Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier all have over thirty goals on the season, and when they can get opportunities, they normally convert. They did not do that against the Islanders. They had a combined eight shots, five blocked shots, and three giveaways. They did not rise to the occasion when they were needed most.

Vitek Vanecek is the current projected started, but he has not won in his last three outings. He has not looked great in March overall, with a .892 save percentage, and goals against an average of 3.06. He has to be better for New Jersey to keep its standing in the division. He has shown that he can be this. In January he went 8-0, with 2.07 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. He has the capabilities and tools but needs to execute.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Rangers are on fire recently. They have been doing everything well. They have been scoring well more than their season average. They have been giving up well less than their season average. New Jersey was top five in both goals scored and goals against until the Rangers took the fifth spot recently. They are not scoring nearly as many goals as they were, and now are giving up more goals. This is just a case of two teams going in different directions. They may face in the playoffs, and this could decide home ice in their match-up, but this one goes to the Rangers.

Final Rangers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-210)