NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Red Wings shut out the New York Islanders 3-0 on Saturday. It was a good day for the Wings, as they played one of their best games of the season, capitalizing on good defense and stout goaltending. However, they also scored goals at the best time. Dominik Kubalik scored one goal and contributed an assist. Additionally, Lucas Raymond contributed a goal. Goalie Ville Husso played amazingly, stopping all 24 shots that came his way.

The Rangers fell 5-2 on Thursday to the Boston Bruins at the Garden. Initially, they were battling with the Bruins, entering the third period engaged in a 1-1 tie. They each traded a goal, and it was 2-2 midway through the final frame. Ultimately, things soon fell apart. Boston then blasted New York for three consecutive goals. The Rangers could not keep things together in the final period, falling to the Bruins. Kaapo Kakko contributed with a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Chris Kreider also had an assist. Adam Fox chipped in a goal.

The Red Wings and the Rangers have split the previous 10 games in this series. Recently, the Rangers took two of three from the Wings last season. They split the two games at Madison Square Garden. Conversely, they shut out the Wings 4-0 in the victory, with Alexis Lafreniere scoring two goals. The Wings won at the Garden thanks to a Dylan Larkin goal leading the way.

Here are the Red Wings-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Rangers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-115)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

Why The Red Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Wings are off to a great start. Stunningly, Detroit is 6-3-2 and keeping themselves at the top of the standings at the moment. The Wings are succeeding despite the absence of Tyler Bertuzzi, who has been out with an upper-body injury since the first week of the season. Ultimately, they are keeping it together.

Larkin continues to lead the way, scoring six goals and distributing seven assists. Also, Kubalik is off to a great start, with four goals and eight assists. David Perron has brought a veteran prescience to the locker room, scoring five goals and two assists. However, the rest of the team is not holding its own.

The Red Wings rank 23rd in goal scoring. Significantly, they have had consistency issues on the scoring end, not scoring regularly. Detroit has fared better defensively, ranking 12th in goals allowed. Despite all this, the Wings remain a solid shooting team. They rank 11th in shooting percentage. Moreover, their shots are getting to the net when they are taking them. The Wings must improve on the powerplay, currently ranking 19th. However, they are good on the penalty kill, ranking eighth.

The Red Wings will cover the spread if they score early. Significantly, they will have a difficult test, facing goalie Igor Shesterkin, one of the best netminders in the game.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are quietly winning, despite not making much of an impact offensively. Like Detroit, they have been one of the most inconsistent offenses in the league.

Artemi Panarin has five goals with 11 assists. However, he has only notched one powerplay goal. Mika Zibanejad has chipped in six goals with eight assists. Moreover, he has blasted five powerplay goals. Fox has three goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Kreider has four goals and five assists while chipping in one powerplay goal. Vincent Trocheck has contributed four goals and five assists. Also, he has contributed two goals on the powerplay.

New York ranks 15th in goals scored. Additionally, they are 19th in goals allowed. Their shooting percentage is an abysmal 30th, indicating a better need to get better shots. Significantly, the special teams have played well, ranking seventh in both the powerplay and penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they get multiple opportunities on the powerplay. Ultimately, it has been their strength and will give them a higher chance to win.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Red Wings played yesterday, and the Rangers have had two days to prepare. Hence, the Rags will be the better choice because of the rest and the opportunity to bounce back. The Rangers will cover the spread behind Shesterkin and score enough goals to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Red Wings-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: -1.5 (-105)