The buffalo sabres stay in state as they face off with the New York Rangers. This game will continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Sabres have four games left on the season and their playoff hopes are still alive. They have 85 points on the year and trail the New York Islanders by six points. Buffalo essentially needs to win out while the Islanders lose out if they want to make the playoffs. Every game matters and the Sabres have won six of their last 10, including their last two. On Saturday night, the Sabres took on the Carolina Hurricanes and won a close 4-3 contest. Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals on the night and Devon Levi had 31 saves in the win.

The Rangers are third in the Metropolitan division and still have a chance to move up to second with two games remaining. They trail the New Jersey Devils by just two points for the second place spot. New York has won six of their last 10, including their last time out. They were in Columbus on Saturday night and took home a 4-0 win. The Rangers had four different people score in the game while Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves in the win.

These teams have met twice this season, splitting their meetings with both games going to overtime.

Here are the Sabres-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Sabres-Rangers Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-146)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Rangers

TV: MSG Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Sabres Could Cover The Spread

Buffalo scores the third most in the NHL with the fourth best shooting percentage. This is thanks to Tage Thompson who has 46 goals on the season. He has scored a goal in their last two games and will need to continue that streak Monday night if the Sabres want to win this game. Buffalo has a tough task in this game, but if Thompson can lead the offense, they will keep it close.

The Sabres have played well in goal their previous two games against New York. They have given up just two goals in both those games. Devon Levi started in net for their win against New York and he is expected to start tonight. He has won three of his four games this season and the Sabres will look for him to have another good game. If he can have another good game, the Sabres will keep this one close.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are one of the best goaltending teams in the NHL. They allow just 2.64 goals per game and have the ninth best save percentage. Igor Shesterkin is expected to start in net for the Rangers in this one. On the year, Shesterkin is third in record, 10th in goals allowed per game and 11th in save percentage. He will have a tough task, but he gave up just one goal in his start against Buffalo earlier this year.

New York has a good chance at scoring in this game. The Sabres have allowed 3.8 goals per game in their last 10. New York will have plenty of chances to put puck on net as Mika Zibanejad has six assists in the last three games and Vincent Trochek has a goal in his last two games. The Rangers will count on these two players to lead the attack in this one.

Final Sabres-Rangers Prediction & Pick

These two teams have played in close games both times this season. Expect another close one Monday night.

Final Sabres-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Sabres +1.5 (-146), Under 6.5 (+102)