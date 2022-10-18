NHL Odds: Sharks vs. Islanders prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022

Don’t look now, but another inter-conference is on tap for Tuesday evening as the San Jose Sharks will battle it out with the New York Islanders out on the east coast. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Sharks-Islanders prediction and pick will be revealed.

Coming into this game with an 0-4 mark, the winless Sharks are more than eager to get the monkey off their backs as visitors to the Big Apple. After going 32-37-13 during the 2021-2022 season, San Jose needs to start playing better before the wheels start falling off. Looking to rebound after a tough 5-2 loss at home to the Blackhawks over the weekend, the Sharks are due to put the pieces together and play fundamentally sound hockey.

Unlike the Sharks, the Islanders have at least won a game under their belts to begin the year within the first three matchups played. Not to mention, New York has benefitted with a friendly schedule out of the gate with this game against the Sharks serving as their third consecutive home game to begin the regular season. Does New York have what it takes to avoid being San Jose’s first victim of the season?

Here are the Sharks-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sharks-Islanders Odds

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-170)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

Although it has been far from a pretty sight for the Sharks this season, the good news is that the Sharks may have officially hit rock bottom and that there is nowhere to go but up from here. In addition, San Jose has not looked particularly well in front of the home fans, so it may benefit the Sharks to change things up and go out on the road in this one.

In order to cover the spread, it is vital for the Sharks to get off to a hot start. Under first-year head coach David Quinn, San Jose needs to establish some momentum whether it’s playing physically, peppering Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin with a bunch of shots on goal early, or even setting the tone with some creative plays drawn up by Quinn to get their best skaters in space for open shots at the net.

At first glance, the Sharks come into this bout with one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league as they are averaging only 1.50 goals per contest. Even worse, San Jose is compiling only 27 shots on goal which further demonstrates the need for them to be more effective when they have the puck in their possession. If the Sharks can take advantage of their top lines putting the pressure on the Islanders’ defensive units, then it isn’t out of the question that they can cover the spread.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

Coming off one of the team’s more prolific games in over 18 months, the Islanders could not have played more perfect on their way to a 7-1 beatdown of the Ducks last Saturday. With the route serving as New York’s first victory of the very young season, the Islanders did whatever they wanted all night long. For 60 minutes on the ice, the Islanders looked like the best team in hockey.

Nevertheless, one measly contest in an 82-game season does not tell the entire story of this New York roster, as they will have to continue to prove that they are the real deal starting with a favorable matchup against the Sharks at home.

When it comes to which players will step up in a spread-covering victory on Tuesday, look no further than the pair of defensemen in Scott Mayfield and Noah Dobson to continue to wreak havoc out on the ice. With their two goals apiece versus Anaheim, the dynamic duo become the first New York skaters to score twice in a game since Jan. 12th, 1993. While these two will most likely not have a repeat of their epic performance from Saturday, Mayfield and Dobson have so far proved that they have what it takes to not only play stellar defense but also be huge threats in the offensive game plan.

Of course, no player in this contest may have a bigger say in covering the spread than goaltender Ilya Sorokin, as the 27-year-old net-minder ranks sixth in the NHL in goals allowed and is also eighth in the league in save percentage. Expected to get the start in net tonight, Sorokin gives the Islanders a hefty advantage in shutting down the Sharks’ offensive onslaught.

Final Sharks-Islanders Prediction & Pick

Until the Sharks come out victorious this season, then it will be difficult to put your trust in them. With that being said, put your hard-earned bucks on the Islanders to overwhelm San Jose and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Sharks-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders -1.5 (+138)