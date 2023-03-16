Two of the top seven scoring teams in the NHL will face off in Canada on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Oilers set up to host the Stars coming off a win over Canadian foe, Ottawa. They have been making a run in the Pacific division, winning five of their last seven games. Dallas is playing their second game in a row in Canada, after playing back-to-back games in Seattle. The Canucks game was a loss, but they did win the prior three before that.

Here are the Stars-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Stars-Oilers Odds

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-184)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How To Watch Stars vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN +/ SNW

Stream: NHLPP / ESPN+

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PMPT

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

Dallas just put up ten goals in one game. Any conversation about Dallas may need to start right there. While that is a little bit of an anomaly, Dallas has been scoring at an insane clip. They are averaging 4.9 goals in their past ten games, which has led to them winning seven of them. Jason Robertson is leading the team in goals with 39 on the season, which is tied for 7th in the NHL. He is not only scoring goals but is the team leader in points with 85. He has tallied a point in seven of his last ten games, averaging nearly two points per game in that timeframe.

Robertson has not been the only offensive stud as of late. Roope Hintz has nine goals in his last ten games, including a hat trick against Buffalo. Jamie Benn has scored in four of his last five while scoring six goals in the past ten overall. These three are all top 35 in the NHL in goal scoring this year, and that does not include Max Domi, who is just getting accustomed to his new team.

In the net for Dallas, it is expected to be Jake Oettinger, who has 2.4 goals against average and a .920 save percentage on the year. Both of those marks are good for the top ten in the league currently. Dallas is currently 6th in the NHL in goals against, and they will need great goaltending tonight as they face the top-scoring team in the NHL. Dallas has shut down this amazing offense once this year but failed to do so on the second try.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

Edmonton averages 3.88 goals per game, leading the NHL. They lead the NHL in shorthanded goals, power-play goals, power-play percentage, and shot percentage. This is the best offense in the league, led by the top scorer in the league. Connor McDavid has 29 more points than any other player in the NHL. His 129 points is one of only two players in the NHL that currently have at minimum 100 points. The other player is his teammate Leon Draisaitl. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also sits 11th in the NHL with 82 points and will be looking to get to the 100-point plateau before the season is over.

The Edmonton offense is simply overwhelming, creating the most chances to score, the most shots in high-scoring areas, and the most power play scoring opportunities according to MoneyPuck. The big reason Edmonton is not leading the division is the goaltending situation. Jack Campbell is allowing 3.57 goals per game, but it seems that Stuart Skinner has taken the primary netminder role. Skinner will get the start in net tonight and had a 3.01 goals-against average in the month of March. That was heavily hampered by a poor performance against Toronto on March 11th, as he let in six goals. If the goaltending from Skinner continues to improve, it will be tough to beat Edmonton.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This should be a very fun game to watch with lots of goals. Some of the best in the league at putting the puck in the back of the net will take the ice in this one. Dallas has picked up the goal-scoring pace, and at some point, things will click for Domi making Dallas even more dangerous. Normally a team is getting excited about multiple 20-goal scorers, but this team is one Zach Hyman goal away from having four 30-goal scorers. It is a night for goals in Edmonton.

Final Stars-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-140)