Published November 15, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

An intriguing intra-conference face off will be on tap Tuesday evening as the Dallas Stars battle it out with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Florida. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Stars-Lightning prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Coming into this entertaining showdown, the Stars will be looking to build off some newfound momentum after disposing of the Philadelphia Flyers in easy fashion by a score of 5-1. Believe it or not, Dallas now sits on top of the Central Division throne throne, its 9-5-1 record accruing a total of 19 points, two more than the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. With wins in four of their last six meetings, can the Stars continue to prove they are the real deal?

It is difficult to ignore the greatest when you see it, as few teams other than the Tampa Bay Lighting have been able to go on such a historic run over the past several seasons. With a record of 8-6-1 which includes a 4-2 mark at home, can the Lightning overcome a slow start to the season to get past a brightly shining Stars squad?

*Here are the Stars-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel*

Dallas Stars: +1.5 (-220)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 6 (-118)

Under: 6 (-104)

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

A year ago, the Stars wrapped up their season by clinching a playoff berth as the seventh-seed out West with a 46-30-6 record. Fast forward only a few short months from their first-round playoff exit, and Dallas is determined to be a stronger contender rather than a pretender in the wild, wild, West.

When it comes to their clash with Tampa Bay, the Stars will be entering play fresh off of snapping a two-game slide in their dominant win over the Flyers. In that contest, the Stars excelled in taking possession of the puck, edging Philly in the face-off department 43-15. By winning so dramatically in face-offs, Dallas was able to keep the puck in the Flyers’ zone a majority of the time which also led to a tremendous amount of scoring opportunities.

If Dallas can replicate this kind of success versus Tampa Bay, then the the team will have a chance to get more shots on goal and even create more opportunities for power plays.

Most importantly, the best chance the Stars have to cover the spread on Tuesday comes in the form of their net-minder in Jake Oettinger. In fact, few can argue that Oettinger is one of the top goaltenders in the entire NHL. Against the Flyers, Oettinger only allowed one goal and did his part in leading the way with 37 saves on the night. The 23-year-old goalie is tops in goals allowed per game (1.80) and also leads the entire league in save percentage (.938).

Simply put, Oettinger clearly gives the Stars the best chance to cover and ultimately win this game.

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

Serving as the three-time Eastern Conference champions, the Lightning fell just short of becoming a dynasty after losing to the Avalanche in six games during the Stanley Cup Final. Despite losing a couple players who were an integral part of its successful run, there is no question that Tampa Bay is stacked with talent on almost every line.

When it comes to whether or not the Lightning can take care of business and beat Dallas by multiple scores, the biggest difference-maker for Tampa Bay will come from the top line. Not only that, but another swift start to this game could be just what the doctor ordered.

In their last outing, a 6-3 rout of the Washington Capitals, the Lightning overwhelmed Washington from the get go with four first-period goals, spending no time looking back. Without a doubt, a similar recipe for success will most likely be implemented by head coach Jon Cooper, as a slow start would possibly eliminate any momentum sustained by the Tampa Bay over the past couple days.

While starting off hot will be key, be on the lookout for right-winger Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev to continue their strong play. If Tampa Bay is going to find a way to cover, then these two will have to bring their A-game against a solid Dallas squad. Thus far, Kucherov leads the Lighnting in every major offensive category, and might need to record a couple goals to help lead the Lightning to a triumphant victory.

Final Stars-Lightning Prediction & Pick

It is time to pop some popcorn, because this one should be as entertaining as it gets. However, by the time the final horn sounds, it will be the Stars that keep this one close enough to cover the spread.

Final Stars-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Stars +1.5 (-220)