The Florida Panthers will meet the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. We’re in Beantown sharing our NHL odds series, making a Panthers-Bruins Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

It’s the most exciting time of the year! Yes, the NHL playoffs are here. The Panthers come into the playoffs with a record of 43-32-8 and claimed the final wildcard spot in the final days of the season. Significantly, they went 12-6-2 to steal the spot from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Panthers finished with a 19-19-3 road record.

The Bruins broke the NHL record for wins and finished with a mark of 65-12-5. Amazingly, they went 9-1 over the final 10 games and cemented themselves in NHL history. The Bruins also went 34-4-3 at the TD Garden.

The Panthers have nine playoff appearances in their 29 seasons in the NHL. Ultimately, it is their third playoff appearance in a row. The Panthers have fallen to the Tampa Bay Lightning two seasons in a row, including a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Bolts after compiling the best record. Meanwhile, the Bruins are in their 99th season and have made the playoffs 75 times. The Bruins have won six Stanley Cup titles. Moreover, this will be their seventh playoff appearance in a row. The Bruins look to bounce back after falling 4-3 in the first round to the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

The Panthers and Bruins have had one playoff showdown in their history. However, it has not happened since the 1995-1996 season when the Panthers defeated the Bruins 4-1 in the quarterfinals.

Panthers-Bruins Game 1 NHL odds

NHL Odds: Panthers-Bruins Game 1 Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-137)

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Panthers vs. Bruins Game 1

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHL

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers are hoping to pull off the upset of the century as they play the best President’s Trophy winner ever. Ultimately, they will need to play a near-perfect Game 1 to pull off the upset.

Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with 40 goals and 69 assists. Furthermore, he had help from Aleksander Barkov, who tallied 23 goals and 53 assists. Carter Vehhaeghe added 42 goals and 31 assists. Meanwhile, defenseman Brandon Montour had 31 goals and 36 assists. Sam Reinhart persevered with 31 goals and 36 assists. Therefore, expect these five to contribute to an offense that averaged 3.51 goals per game with a 9.5 percent shooting percentage. The Panthers also tallied 63 powerplay goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky is the goalie in Florida. Significantly, he finished with a record of 24-20-3 with a goals-against average of 3.07 and a save percentage of .901. Bobrovsky played behind a defense that allowed 3.32 goals per game. Also, the Panthers allowed 70 powerplay goals to opposing teams.

The Panthers will cover the spread if they can score early and build an advantage while shutting down the loud, raucious crowd at TD Garden. Then, they must avoid taking penalties and cannot give David Pastrnak multiple chances. The Panthers have a tall task ahead of them.

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

The Bruins are an unstoppable force and will have plenty of firepower in their match against the Panthers. Likewise, they have a defense that is capable of shutting down the Florida offense.

Pastrnak is the wizard on offense, notching 61 goals and 52 assists for the season. Additionally, Patrice Bergeron notched 27 goals and 31 assists during the season and survived an injury scare in the final regular season game. Brad Marchand had a solid season, notching 21 goals and 46 assists. Considerably, these players led an offense that averaged 3.67 goals per game with an 11.1 percent shooting percentage. The Bruins also finished with 62 powerplay goals.

Linus Ullmark likely will start for the Bruins. Significantly, he had a career season with a record of 40-6-1 with a goals-against average of 1.89 and a save percentage of .938. Ullmark played behind a defense that allowed an average of 2.12 goals per game. Additionally, the Bruins also allowed only 36 powerplay goals.

The Bruins will cover the spread if they can build an early lead and put the pressure on the Panthers. Next, they must capitalize on their chances and take the fight out of the Panthers.

Final Panthers-Bruins Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Panthers had a great finish to the season and earned a playoff spot. However, they are facing an opponent like no other. Expect the Bruins to come out strong and show the Panthers why they were the best team in the NHL.

Final Panthers-Bruins Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+114)