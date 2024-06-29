The Columbus Blue Jackets made an intriguing pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. They selected Medicine Hat Tigers star Cayden Lindstrom, adding him to an impressive collection of prospects already in the organization. However, the Chicago Blackhawks reportedly made a huge offer for the fourth overall pick. And it would have sent shockwaves through the draft floor in Vegas.

The Blackhawks reportedly offered a 2025 unprotected first-round pick to Columbus, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. Chicago also would have sent an additional pick to the Blue Jackets in this trade. LeBrun notes that the deal “came pretty close.” In the end, Columbus decided to keep their selection and pick Lindstrom.

Lindstrom was a star for the Tigers in the Western Hockey League when he was healthy in 2023-24. However, he struggled with multiple injuries this past season. Still, he showed enough promise to go fourth overall in ClutchPoints' final 2024 NHL Mock Draft. And the Blue Jackets made the mock pick a reality on Friday night.

How Blackhawks, Blue Jackets trade would have impacted 2024 NHL Draft

The Blackhawks actually picked ahead of Columbus early in the first round. Chicago held the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. With this pick, the Blackhawks drafted Artyom Levshunov, a defenseman from Michigan State. Two picks later, Columbus took Lindstrom fourth overall.

It's unclear who the Blackhawks wanted to take at fourth overall. Lindstrom certainly would have been in contention. Chicago added to its center depth later in the first round when they took Sasha Boisvert with the 18th pick. Another potential option is Russian winger Ivan Demidov. Demidov went to the Montreal Canadiens one pick after the Blue Jackets.

The more interesting ramifications would be the unprotected 2025 first-round pick from Chicago. The Blackhawks should be more competitive in 2024-25. However, they are likely to finish near the bottom of the league. In fact, there is a realistic chance Chicago is in contention for the first overall pick in 2025.

Columbus, also, could contend for the first overall pick next year. The Blue Jackets may have had two top-five or even top-three picks in the 2025 NHL Draft had this trade gone through. The fact that the trade didn't happen certainly shows just how much they coveted Lindstrom.

Trades in the top-10 of the NHL Draft are extremely rare in the modern age. The Blackhawks certainly coveted whoever they wanted to draft with the fourth overall pick. And they nearly traded a king's ransom for the opportunity to add him to their organization.