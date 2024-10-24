The Calgary Flames have been one of the most surprising teams of the first month of the NHL season. After trading Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils, no one expected them to be good this year. With five wins in their first six games, expectations have changed. Now, Flames general manager Craig Conroy tells Sportsnet's Eric Francis that they could trade their first-round pick.

“Sending a first-round pick for a guy who would be here for a year doesn’t make much sense,” Conroy said, per Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman. “But if it was a first-round pick for a guy who would be here long term, we would be open to that.”

The Flames not adding rentals to their team should surprise no one. The trade of Markstrom was a clear indication that they were looking past this season. Their star forwards have turned back into stars and things have unexpectedly turned around. Getting a forward who could solidify their lineup would help them long-term.

The Flames also desperately need a defenseman. They have Mackenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson as top-end options but not much else. Trading for a defenseman who can be with the team for a long time would be a great move.

Potential Flames acquisitions this year

Just because Conroy does not want to trade for a rental does not mean 2025 free agents are off the table. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has said he does not trade for players without extensions in place. Conroy could employ the same tactic, despite that usually costing more. The 2025 unrestricted free agents that could move include Taylor Hall, who is stuck on a poor Blackhawks team.

A defenseman they should target either in trades or free agency is Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers' d-man is an unrestricted free agent and their GM Chris Drury could be tearing it down after this season. If they are going to re-sign Igor Shesterkin, they will need to shed salary elsewhere.

The Islanders have also gotten off to a rough start and have a young defenseman who is hitting UFA. Noah Dobson had a great season in terms of offense last year but got crushed in the defensive zone. While Lamoriello might want to keep his first-round selection, he also values defensive strength. The Flames would have to give up their first-rounder and more but could have a top-four defenseman for a decade if they make that move.