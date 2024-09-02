The Calgary Flames made some interesting moves in NHL Free Agency. Calgary also continued its trend of trading veteran players for future assets. For instance, the Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils this offseason. However, they may not stop there. And Nazem Kadri could be the next veteran out of town.

The Flames are willing to move Nazem Kadri via trade, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Pagnotta noted that Kadri does have a full no-movement clause. However, that may not prove to be an issue. Pagnotta reports that Kadri is willing to move further East in the event of a trade.

Kadri signed with the Flames in the summer of 2022 after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. In 2023-24, the London, Ontario native led Calgary in scoring. He scored 29 goals and 75 points while skating in a full 82 games. He has 75+ point seasons in two of the last three seasons.

Nazem Kadri could be latest player traded in Flames rebuild

The Flames are certainly no strangers to making major trades. Last season saw them make quite a few of them, in fact. For instance, the Flames traded Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars around the NHL Trade Deadline. Additionally, Elias Lindholm was moved to the Vancouver Canucks during the season.

Kadri could be one of the team's more premium trade assets in the year ahead. He has proven to be a reliable top-six center over the last few seasons. While he had some struggles in his first year with Calgary, he certainly adjusted in 2023-24. Additionally, he plays a two-way game that could certainly entice teams.

The issue with Kadri's trade candidacy is his age and contract. His 75 points are certainly worth paying him $7 million a season. However, the Flames forward has five years left on his current deal. He turns 34 around the start of the 2024-25 campaign, as well. It's not unprecedented, but it won't be easy for Kadri to maintain a 70-point pace for the next five seasons.

Regardless, Calgary should have no issues attracting interest in Kadri should he hit the trade market. Especially if he has a good start to the 2024-25 season and proves this past season isn't an outlier. A lot of contending teams could certainly seek upgrades at the top of their lineup for a second-half playoff push.

The Flames are looking to build for the future of their organization. As a result, Kadri could be on the move sometime within the next year. This is certainly a situation hockey fans will want to monitor as it unfolds in the months to come.