With free agency looming in the NHL, veteran Patrick Kane is still in play to return to the Detroit Red Wings, but if he hits the open market on Monday, the Montreal Canadiens are one of the teams preparing to make a pitch to him, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

“While it's believed the Red Wings and Kane found some traction on Sunday, sources indicate the Montreal Canadiens are one of the teams preparing a pitch for P. Kane on Monday should he navigate free agency on Monday for the second time in one year,” Seravalli said.

Kane is now 35 and eligible to sign a bonus-laden 35-plus contract coming off of a season in which he scored 20 goals and put up 47 points in 50 games coming off of hip surgery. With the Canadiens joining the Red Wings and the New York Rangers as teams with reported interest in the veteran winger, he should have a decent market when things start on Monday.

Kane was traded to the Rangers from the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 season, and then signed with the Red Wings in free agency after last season started. He still brings offensive skill, so it will be interesting to see where he lands. There should be a spot for him on a team that envisions contending.

Where will Patrick Kane land in free agency?

In addition to the Red Wings, Canadiens and Rangers, Seravalli mentioned the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres as other teams expected to make a play for Kane if he makes it to free agency.

“The New York Rangers, Dallas Stars and Kane's hometown Buffalo Sabres are just a few of the other teams who are expected to make a play for Kane,” Seravalli said. “Among the questions to consider from a Montreal perspective: Would Kane consider playing in Canada? Does he have interest in playing for Martin St. Louis? Would he commit to a non-playoff team like the Habs given their build cycle and timeline?”

The point Seravalli made about the Canadiens also applies to the Sabres. Although the Sabres are not in Canada, they have a long playoff drought, and Kane likely wants to win at this point in his career.

The Red Wings narrowly missed out on the playoffs and have a young team that is expecting to enter contention soon. Kane could help there.

The Rangers and Stars are very likely playoff teams, as both of them made the conference finals this past season. If Kane wants to return to New York, it would likely require him to leave money on the table. The Stars have some of the best depth in the league, and Kane would only add to that.

We should know in the next day or so where Kane will play next season.