The New York Rangers are having a tough time on the ice. The Rangers dropped their fifth straight game on Friday night. And there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about the Rangers at this current juncture. However, general manager Chris Drury is looking to shake up the roster, and he may be looking to reunite with Vancouver Canucks star JT Miller.

The Rangers have reportedly inquired about the possibility of a trade for Miller, according to Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Miller is currently away from the Canucks on an indefinite leave of absence. New York is incredibly familiar with the veteran forward as he began his career on Broadway in 2012-13.

This is also not the first time the Rangers have had an interest in Miller. Staple and Baugh noted that New York tried to complete a trade with the Canucks in 2021-22. However, they wanted to keep defenseman Braeden Schneider out of any deal. Miller went on to sign a seven-year contract with Vancouver, squashing any potential trade.

What a Rangers-Canucks JT Miller trade could look like

The Rangers and Canucks are two teams with eyes on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It certainly makes sense why the Rangers want JT Miller through trade. However, it makes less sense for Vancouver to make this trade given their current ambition.

Miller has become one of the better point producers in the NHL over the last three seasons. In fact, he reached the 100-point plateau for the very first time in 2023-24. He has scored at least 32 goals in each of the last three seasons and has played a major role in Vancouver's offense.

At this time, it does not appear as if the Canucks are trying to trade Miller. This is more about New York trying to see if something could be possible down the line. In any event, if a trade went down, it would certainly be the talk of the hockey world for a couple of weeks at least.

The Canucks have no incentive to take draft capital for their star forward. As a result, they would likely ask a roster player back for him. If the Rangers season continues going south, may they part with Chris Kreider? Perhaps they move a defenseman such as K'Andre Miller or Jacob Trouba. It would likely be a one-for-one or roster player for roster play plus a draft pick sweetener.

At this time, this is all speculation. The Canucks are focused on supporting Miller through his time away from the game. And it feels too early for the Rangers to make a trade of this potential magnitude. In any event, keep an eye on these two teams as the 2024-25 campaign rolls along.