The Detroit Red Wings need to sign Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond before the new season begins. On the Raymond front, the Red Wings are not close to signing the star winger, according to recent reports. Things have mostly been quiet when it comes to Seider. However, that could certainly be changing soon.

The Red Wings are reportedly getting close to an agreement with Seider, according to Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now. It's unclear what a contract for Detroit's star defenseman would look like. In saying this, the former sixth overall pick is likely to earn a healthy raise from what he earned on his entry-level contract.

Seider has emerged as Detroit's top-pairing defenseman since his debut in 2021-22. The Zell, Germany native has averaged over 22 minutes a game in each of his three NHL seasons. In 2023-24, he scored a career-high nine goals while racking up 42 points in 82 games.

Moritz Seider is a Red Wings cornerstone

In 2019, Moritz Seider was the shock of the first round of the NHL Draft. His selection at sixth overall came as a surprise for fans across the hockey world. However, he quickly proved he was worth the selection. And he has shown to have incredibly high potential as a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

Seider received some of the toughest minutes among top-pairing defensemen in 2023-24. As a result, his analytical numbers aren't exactly great. In saying this, many across the game recognize him as one of the better young defensemen in the league.

The contrast between the eye test and his analytics could be one reason for contract talks dragging as long as they have. On one hand, Seider is the best defenseman Detroit has when it comes to talent. However, his analytics are far behind that of, say, Olli Maatta, who had a massive defensive impact this past season.

Once Seider signs, he will return to a reshuffled blueline. Shayne Gostisbehere left the Red Wings for the Carolina Hurricanes this offseason. Additionally, Detroit traded Jake Walman to the San Jose Sharks ahead of the NHL Draft. Joining the team were veteran defensemen Erik Gustafsson and William Lagesson, who signed in NHL Free Agency.

Beyond them, some of Detroit's other young defenders may join the team as well. Simon Edvinsson appears likely to play extended game time in the NHL this upcoming season. Additionally, Anton Johansson could play his way into the lineup at some point.

Moritz Seider remains unsigned at this time. However, when he does sign, he will lead a defense that has undergone some changes. It'll certainly be interesting to see how he and the Red Wings perform in 2024-25.