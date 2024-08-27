The Detroit Red Wings completed their NHL Free Agency business back in early July. As a result, they should have their focus completely on preparing for training camp with that being around a month away. However, with Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider still unsigned, there remains work for Detroit to do this summer.

There is no update on how talks with Seider are progressing. But there is an update on the situation with Raymond from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Pagnotta reported on Monday night that the Red Wings and Raymond are not close on a new contract. He did add that forward Jonatan Berggren is likely to receive a deal before training camp, however.

It's certainly a disappointing update given Raymond's performance in 2023-24. The 22-year-old Swede led all Detroit skaters in terms of points this year with 72. Additionally, he recorded his first 30+ goal season in the NHL. Only Dylan Larkin had more goals for the Red Wings this past campaign.

Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren on opposite ends of Red Wings contract spectrum

Lucas Raymond is likely to receive more comparison to Moritz Seider when the two sign on the dotted line. However, with Pagnotta's report including an update on Berggren, comparing the two forwards is somewhat interesting. And it may be a bit more fair considering the two positions they play.

Raymond and Berggren are on opposite ends of the spectrum in almost every aspect of these contract negotiations. Raymond is one of the team's franchise cornerstones and just led the team in points. He is likely to receive a long-term, high-salary contract. In fact, he may receive a salary comparable to that of Larkin in the end.

Berggren, meanwhile, is likely to receive a shorter contract. He spent most of last season in the AHL after playing 60+ games in the NHL during the 2022-23 campaign. Additionally, midseason reports indicated things were tense between him and the Red Wings. At one point, Berggren was a trade candidate for Detroit.

Now, Raymond is not close to signing a new deal while Berggren seemingly is. It's an interesting development given the circumstances surrounding these players. One would figure signing Raymond is a pressing matter given his performance.

This could be a cause for concern for fans of the Red Wings. However, it could be nothing at all. As mentioned, Raymond is likely to receive a longer-term contract. Those are going to be more difficult to get done than shorter-term deals. Especially if no-trade and/or no-movement clauses are involved.

In any event, Raymond and the Red Wings are going to come together on a contract at some point before puck drop in October. How that contract comes together remains to be seen. This is certainly a situation for Detroit fans to monitor as it continues to develop.