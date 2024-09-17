The Detroit Red Wings have signed Lucas Raymond to a huge eight-year contract. This signing completes one of the team's more important pieces of business for the summer. However, there is still one piece of business left for Detroit before the season begins. They need to sign defenseman Moritz Seider to a contract before puck drop in October.

It's extremely likely that the two sides come to an agreement before then. In fact, the Red Wings and Seider are reportedly working on a long-term contract as we speak. That said, Detroit does not want to overpay for their star defenseman. And they have reportedly set a limit as to how high they are willing to go on a new contract.

Detroit does not want to pay Seider more than captain Dylan Larkin, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Friedman also noted they wanted to avoid paying Raymond more than Larkin, as well. To that end, they succeeded. Raymond signed for a little more than $8 million a season, while Larkin makes $8.7 million a year.

Moritz Seider is a Red Wings cornerstone

Moritz Seider was the shock of the 2019 NHL Draft when Detroit selected him sixth overall. Many expected the German defender to go within the first round of the draft that year. However, he has more than proven the Red Wings correct in the years following this selection.

This past season was an up and down affair for Seider. His analytical numbers look rough. So much so that he, analytically speaking, is the worst defenseman Detroit has. In saying this, he receives some of the toughest assignments of any defenseman in the league. And when watching him play, many across the league recognize his skill and potential.

Seider can also provide offense from the blueline. The Detroit defenseman has scored 40 or more points in each of his three seasons in the league. This past season saw him score nine goals and 42 points while averaging around 22 and a half minutes a game.

Seider is expected to form a core that can lead Detroit to the Stanley Cup Playoffs sometime soon. Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, and Alex DeBrincat are among the key players that could help the Red Wings make the playoffs this season. Seider is joined by Simon Edvinsson as the team's top young blueliners.

The Red Wings hope to have Seider signed before the puck drops in October. Once they have him signed, the team can finally put all of their focus on the 2024-25 season. Detroit begins their regular season with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 10.