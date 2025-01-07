Could the San Jose Sharks choose to try and sign pending free-agent forward Mikael Granlund to an extension rather than trade him at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Granlund will be considered an intriguing commodity that contending teams could look to add as depth before making a postseason run, but the Sharks and general manager Mike Grier could potentially try and keep him around.

According to The Fourth Period, the two parties will begin contract negotiations that could potentially result in an extension, though the exact figures on a potential extension aren't known.

“As TFP’s David Pagnotta reported last month, the Sharks and Granlund’s camp will have contract discussions now that the calendar has flipped to 2025 and assess and discuss his future with the organization.

It is unclear as to the type of contract Granlund would be looking for, or if the Sharks would entertain signing him to a multi-year deal, but those conversations will take place and that will determine whether the Sharks explore trading him ahead of the deadline.”

In 40 games played so far in 2024-25 on a rebuilding Sharks squad, Granlund has scored 11 goals with 24 assists.

He and the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at SAP Center; puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST.

Sharks forward Mikael Granlund can become a free-agent this summer

A native of Finland, Granlund was selected 10th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, where he began his career. He played a significant role in Minnesota's first-round postseason victory over the Colorado Avalanche in 2013, scoring the overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 to help his team get back into the series.

He was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Kevin Fiala at the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline. Granlund went on to play three full seasons with Nashville before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approached.

He was later sent to the Sharks in a three-team trade in 2023.

In 859 career NHL games, Granlund has scored 168 goals with 411 assists. He's also added 11 goals and 21 assists in 59 postseason games.