ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks bounced back with two consecutive wins over two of the Eastern Conference's best teams, but they'll get another challenging test when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights continue to hold down the first-place spot in the Pacific Division, and they will feel comfortable with their opponent on Tuesday night. Vegas has won both matchups with San Jose this season, scoring a combined 13 goals. They've dominated the season series over the past few years, winning six consecutive games and eight of their last ten. Vegas hasn't scored fewer than four goals in any of their six wins on the current streak. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Golden Knights-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Sharks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -249

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +219

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Scripps

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights are better than the Sharks, regardless of how good San Jose looked over their past two games. The Golden Knights have consistently performed well this season but have been especially good over the last nine games, winning eight. Their only loss was a surprising 3-2 loss to the surging Montreal Canadiens.

The Golden Knights aren't worried about Askarov when they have their own elite goaltending. Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov have been alternating games, and they have a 1.80 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage over their last five games. It's likely Samsonov's turn in this game, and he has the better save percentage overall on the season, losing just four of his 14 starts.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

There wouldn't usually be much reason to believe the Golden Knights could lose to the Sharks, but San Jose's recent victories give some hope. The Sharks had lost eight games in a row, and it looked like they were about to make it 11 with upcoming games against the Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Golden Knights. However, they miraculously pulled off upsets against the Lightning and Devils as +228 and +291 underdogs. Doing that three games in a row will be challenging, but anything is possible in the NHL.

Don't look now, but the Yaroslav Askarov show may have begun in San Jose. He was lights out in back-to-back wins against the Lightning and Sharks. Askarov allowed one goal on 25 shots in the 2-1 victory over the Lightning and then allowed two goals on 30 shots in the 3-2 win over the Devils.

Final Golden Knights-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Ironically, the only loss for the Golden Knights over the past nine games came against the surging Canadiens. It's the same scenario they find themselves in for this game, as they face one of the league's worst teams on a hot streak. We'll assume the Golden Knights learned their lesson from that game and won't drop two games to teams like the Habs and Sharks in such a short span.

Vegas has won six consecutive games against the Sharkseachme by two or more goa. This record will help them cover the spread in this game. Take the Golden Knights to earn another convincing victory.

Final Golden Knights-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+102)