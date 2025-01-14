The San Jose Sharks are well out of the Western Conference playoff picture. But things are looking up for the team, putting together a solid season on offense with Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund. That does not mean they won't make deals at the NHL trade deadline. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Sharks are looking to trade Cody Ceci and Mario Ferraro.

Ceci is one of many Sharks players whose contract is expiring at the end of the season. Each of those players, which includes Mikhail Granlund, should be moved before March 7. Ferraro has one year left after this year at $3.25 million and has “generated a lot of interest over the last few years,” per Pagnotta.

Defensemen are valuable pieces at the deadline every year. Every contender is looking to add a steady veteran defenseman who can play in the playoffs for the stretch run. Ceci and Ferraro would both fit that role for buying teams at the deadline. While they are not Norris Trophy-caliber players, they can fetch big returns for the Sharks.

Granlund could land the Sharks a first-round pick. His scoring touch is few and far between among trade deadline pieces. But between the two defensemen, what should they expect in return?

Best fits and returns for the Sharks defensemen at the trade deadline

Mario Ferraro would immediately become one of the most intriguing NHL trade deadline pieces if the Sharks move him. He would have a year-and-a-half of control and is relatively cheap. And if a team is willing to give up a first-round pick or multiple seconds, San Jose could eat half of his salary.

Ferraro is not a world-beating defenseman who can single-handedly win a playoff game. But he is a guy who can solidify a second or third pair on a contender. Cody Ceci came to the Sharks from the Oilers because he could not fill their bottom-pair position. He has re-couped some value playing for the Sharks.

Ceci may bring back value for the Sharks because of his name and long history in the league. General managers like bringing veterans in and placing them in important situations. That could be where Ceci lands.

Pagnotta names the Oilers, Canucks, and Stars as other Western Conference teams who could be interested. Ceci and the Oilers won't be a match because of their history. If either player switches conferences, the insider says the Panthers and Lightning could be in on the deal.