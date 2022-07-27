NHL star Bobby Ryan arrested at airport for being publicly hammered

NHL veteran Bobby Ryan continues to have issues with substance abuse and it took another toll on him on Monday when he was arrested for being publicly wasted at the Nashville airport.

Ryan allegedly stole a couple of items from a store and eventually put them on a nearby counter before strolling into a bar next door, per TMZ Sports. The 35-year-old tried to order a drink but looks visibly intoxicated. That’s when officers ultimately stepped in and arrested him after failing to comply with the police.

“Bobby Ryan was not compliant with officers, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage,” according to authorities.

“In the docs, police say Ryan was eventually taken into custody, where they claim he was unable to stand on his own without support.”

“Ryan was unaware of his location, the day or time and posed a danger to himself,” cops said in the docs.”

Ryan was hit with a public intoxication charge. On Wednesday morning, Ryan hopped on Twitter and expressed his regret for Monday’s incident, saying he will try to be better moving forward:

I’ve had so many incredible messages today. Thank you for all of them. Today is day 1 (again). Mostly embarrassed, but I shouldn’t be. Today I’m waking up and choosing better. — Bobby Ryan (@Bobbyry5409) July 27, 2022

Bobby Ryan didn’t play in the NHL last season. He opted to not play back in 2019 too because of his substance abuse problems, using the year to try and get back on his feet. The former Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks star clearly has some work to do before returning to the league. He most recently played for the Detroit Red Wings in 2020-21, appearing in just 33 games.