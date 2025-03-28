Morgan Geekie has been a bright spot in what has been a miserable 2024-25 campaign for the Boston Bruins. The pending restricted free agent is third in team scoring with a career-high 26 goals and 41 points over 68 games.

And Bruins GM Don Sweeney made it clear he is hoping to keep the 26-year-old around for the long haul.

“He's done a great job obviously,” Sweeney told NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin recently. “He's earned more opportunity now. He's riding shotgun in a very productive line, and he's taken advantage of it. It's great on him.”

The executive continued: “Can he continue to expand his game and be one of the building blocks and core pieces moving forward? That's what we're going to try and find out this summer. … He's identified, this is a place that he wants to play and we've got work to do to find a contract and that's what we'll do. I believe we'll get one done.”

Geekie has played for stretches with both Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, and has earned a spot on the top powerplay unit alongside Pastrnak, Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm and Mason Lohrei.

On an ever-changing roster that has seen both Brad Marchand and Brandon Carlo — along with three others — get shipped out ahead of the March 7 NHL trade deadline, Geekie remains on the team.

And based on Sweeney's comments, it looks like management wants to get the Strathclair, Manitoba native locked up long into the future.

“The way you build confidence is by being assertive, you take charge, you're making sure that your preparation is good,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said of Geekie. “If you're prepared when the opportunity comes, you've done your work, you have a chance now to grab ahold of that and that's what he's done.”

It's looking likely that Geekie will be part of Boston's long-term plans. But the organization cannot wait for the 2024-25 campaign to be over.

Bruins amid one of worst stretches in franchise history

After making the postseason in each of the last eight seasons, the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will not feature the Bruins for the first time since 2015-16.

And it's been a terrible stretch for the team; Boston has lost seven games in a row and 10 of 12, falling to 30-34-9 — good for second last place in the Atlantic Division. The Buffalo Sabres are just three points back with two games in hand, and there's a very real chance Sacco's team finishes the year in the division basement.

“We have to be better than that and start building something here,” Pastrnak said after Wednesday night's 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. “Because right now, we have nothing.”

With Marchand and Carlo gone, and key defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm out of the lineup, it's been an abysmal couple of weeks in Massachusetts. And there's no indication things are going to get better over the last few weeks of the campaign.

The Bruins have nine games left in their regular-season, beginning with a trip to Motown to play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.