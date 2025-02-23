It's been a tough 2024-25 season for the Boston Bruins for a multitude of reasons, and it just got even more difficult. Key defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who hasn't played since November 12, will likely be shut down for the season, general manager Don Sweeney confirmed on Sunday.

“As everybody knows he had a significant knee injury, fractured his patella, had surgery,” Sweeney said, per NHL.com's Joe McDonald. “There was no real definitive timeline, and we were pretty open about that and we didn’t want to peg a timeline on it because of the complexity of the injury.”

The general manager continued: “Again, the healing process has gone long, gone well and he’ll have no setbacks moving forward. That being said, it’s going to take a little more time to heal naturally and we don’t want to put a timeline on when he’ll be back to 100 percent.”

The 31-year-old originally suffered the injury blocking a shot against the St. Louis Blues on November 12; he hasn't played since. It's a brutal update, as it was expected that the Swedish defenseman would join the team for the stretch run.

Sweeney confirmed that Lindholm would have a follow-up exam next week to “remove some of the hardware that caused irritation during rehab,” per McDonald.

Lindholm originally joined the Bruins in March of 2022; he's currently in his third season with the team. Over 762 career regular-season games split between the Anaheim Ducks and Bruins, he's managed 73 goals and 313 points.

In 2024-25, he was averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time per game, adding three goals and seven points over 17 contests.

“Right when it happened, you try to think that everything in your body works no matter what … probably one of those ‘Your body can’t break’ feelings,” Lindholm said in the middle of January.

“Sometimes it doesn’t really work out the way you want. Hit me in the wrong spot. I think any pro athlete can say being sidelined is not something you want, but it’s part of the sport. Try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back strong and hopefully be a better version of myself when I get back playing.”

Bruins battling to stay alive in Eastern Conference playoff race

It's an extremely discouraging update for the Bruins, especially as the team continues to battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks on Saturday night — Lindholm's old team — Boston has lost three straight and is on the outside looking in for a playoff berth.

On the bright side, top defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was injured and hospitalized during the 4 Nations Face-Off, is progressing well, Sweeney said on Sunday.

“We’re happy to report Charlie is doing better,” the GM said. “Again, no timeline in regards to his surgery in his shoulder, but doing much better and we’re very grateful, appreciative to Dr. Asnis and the medical staff that took care of Charlie.”

McAvoy has managed 23 points in 50 games while leading the Bruins in ice time at an average of 23:40.

Boston is back in action on Tuesday night when the Atlantic Division rival Toronto Maple Leafs visit TD Garden.