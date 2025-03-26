Even though Nazem Kadri was in Calgary Flames trade discussions, it hasn't stopped him from making history with the franchise. On Tuesday, he became the first player to score back-to-back overtime goals.

Nazem Kadri First player in #Flames history with OT goals in back-to-back games pic.twitter.com/6XY9S2Q6Qp — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Flames center has 28 goals and 26 assists on the season. The 15th-year pro has been a model of consistency for the team. Kadri has helped Calgary to a 34-25-11 record and fourth in the Pacific Division.

Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau have led the way in points, with the latter posting 57 points on the season. The all-around skill set of the Flames has been impressive, to say the least.

Even though the duo has lifted the franchise, they are still in a tight race with three teams. The Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and the Seattle Kraken are fighting for a playoff spot.

They are only separated by four wins. Still, Kadri's experience is huge for the Flames. Teams like the Kraken and Ducks lack the experience that Calgary has.

Regardless of what took place during the trade deadline, he's still proving to be one of the most consistent players in the league. At age 34, Kadri has four game-winning goals, two of which were consecutive game-winners.

The clutch gene might've mutated in Calgary.

Nazem Kadri's clutch gene helps Flames' playoff pursuits

Although Kadri has some landing spots before the 2025 season if he gets moved, he's making a case to stay. During his breakaway across center ice, the Flames center said via Northeast Now what went through his head.

“Finish the game, finish the game,” said Kadri when asked what was going through his head. “The ice was a little chewed up, it started to roll a little bit.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little bit concerned, but I was able to finish the move off and we needed that second point.”

On Saturday, Kadri also hit the game-winner for the Flames in their 4-3 victory against the New York Islanders. Even teammate Blake Coleman spoke to Kadri's clutch gene and said that some guys just have it.

Safe to say that the NHL veteran has that working on all cylinders. However, Tuesday's win was a reflection to how the team has been all season.

“Great win, resilient, third-period comeback … Down, but not out, that’s been the Flames way this year,” said Kadri. “We’re pretty poised and composed if we’re in that type of situation because it’s familiar to us.”

The Flames will take on the Dallas Wings on Thursday where Kadri will look to extend that overtime streak if the game requires it.