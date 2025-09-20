The Chicago Blackhawks have an intriguing training camp battle in 2025, but it might not be for the same reason as other teams. While the contending teams are the ones whose battles depend on which players get their team closer to a Stanley Cup, the Blackhawks know they are still a few years away. However, with the Alex Vlasic-led defense core looking very young to start the year, all eyes are on which prospects will crack the opening night roster.

The only defensemen who are likely guaranteed a spot on opening night are Vlasic and Wyatt Kaiser. Kaiser played 98 games with the Blackhawks over the last three seasons, with 57 of those coming last year. He is ready to take the next step and become a full-time member of the lineup.

The rest of the group is up in the air, with Louis Crevier being the next closest defender. Kevin Korchinski played 76 games during his rookie season, but took a step back and played most of last season in Rockford. While there's a good chance it's time for him to come back up, that isn't entirely guaranteed, as other players are vying for a spot.

Is Artyom Levshunov ready to join the Blackhawks?

Artyom Levshunov took a massive step last season when he left Michigan State and decided to sign with the Blackhawks. He could've played his sophomore season with the Spartans and then signed after the year ended, but he wanted to turn pro as quickly as possible. He knew the possibility of having to spend the year in the American Hockey League, but it was a risk he was willing to take.

The Blackhawks did place Levshunov in the AHL for 52 games, but he started to look like a man amongst boys at the ripe age of 19. It was no big surprise that a second overall pick had the skills to dominate in the minors, but his ability to adapt to playing against men was a welcome surprise. The plan was for him to stay in Rockford for the year, but the Blackhawks had no choice but to give him an opportunity.

Levshunov had six assists in 18 games while playing 20 minutes per night. He was a force on the blueline immediately, and there is no reason to believe he won't be a full-time member of the Blackhawks this season. Levshunov may cement himself at the No. 1 or No. 2 spot before long, which is no small feat considering Vlasic's success early in his career.

The remaining youngsters on Chicago's blue line

So far, we've labelled Vlasic, Kaiser, Levshunov, and Korchinski as the defensemen who should make the Blackhawks roster out of camp, with Crevier on the bubble as a potential seventh option. Those four being on the roster leaves Sam Rinzel, Ethan Del Mastro, and Nolan Allan as prospects who should get a look. If there's one thing the Blackhawks have tons of, it's young stud defensemen.

Rinzel should get a long look at making the roster, but could get the sophomore Korchinski treatment if the Blackhawks try not to make the same mistake twice. Rinzel played in nine games for the Blackhawks last season after leaving the University of Minnesota, but could use some more time to develop in Rockford. If he does steal a job out of camp, look for him to be one of the league's top rookies thanks to his offensive output, much like last year's Calder Trophy winner, Lane Hutson.

Allan is another player who could get the Korchinski treatment. He played 43 games in his rookie season, 2024-25, but also spent 20 games in Rockford. If the Blackhawks think he could use some time in Rockford's top pair for some extra development, that might be their best option.

Del Mastro had an unbelievable rookie season in Rockford in 2023-24, recording 37 points in 69 games. He spent some time in Chicago last season, which might've stalled his development, as he recorded just nine points in 47 games in Rockford. Chicago would like to see some more defensive development, and some more time in the AHL to regain his confidence might be in the plans.

Matt Grzelcyk is a solid PTO option for Blackhawks

The question is who will step up and take that seventh spot if the Blackhawks want to give Allan, Rinzel, and/or Del Mastro some additional time in Rockford. Lucky for them, they were able to land Matt Grzelcyk on a surprising professional tryout deal.

Grzelcyk had a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, recording 40 points in 82 games. It was a 29-point increase from his previous season in Boston, which should've been enough for a team to take a chance on a contract. However, with no deal in place by the time training camps begun, Grzelcyk took his lumps and accepted a PTO.

Grzelcyk turned some heads in the early days of camp with his conditioning and skating abilities, and he wouldn't be the worst option to add a veteran presence to the young blue line. Nevertheless, Jeff Blashill has some tough decisions to make in his first season as head coach.