The Columbus Blue Jackets are the story of the NHL season. After the passing of star winger Johnny Gaudreau in the offseason, expectations were at an all-time low. But under new coach Dean Evason, they are fighting for a playoff spot in a tight Eastern Conference. Up in Vancouver, the Canucks are dealing with locker-room drama that could end in a massive trade. The Blue Jackets should offer a gigantic trade package for Elias Pettersson before the trade deadline.

Pettersson and fellow center JT Miller reportedly do not get along and both could be traded before the deadline. The Canucks are still vying for a playoff spot in the Western Conference and would need a massive return for Pettersson. The Swede has three straight 30-goal seasons and a new contract that would make him the highest-paid Blue Jacket.

The return will be complicated but does not need to include roster players to balance the money. It also will include picks and prospects that will set the Canucks up for the future. New general manager Don Waddell should have faith in this Blue Jackets core and reward them with a big pickup.

Blue Jackets' picks and prospects are the core of the trade

Earlier this year, the Blue Jackets traded former first-round pick David Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild. He was not pleased with his lack of playing time in Columbus and has already made his NHL debut with Minnesota. In return, Columbus got defenseman Dameon Hunt and a first, second, third, and fourth-round pick. That provides a great surplus to make this trade and not totally mortgage the future.

The return starts with the higher of the Blue Jackets' two 2025 first-round picks. That will likely be theirs, considering the Wild are competing for the Central Division title. The Canucks should ask for the pick to be unprotected, in case Columbus does not make the playoffs and wins the lottery. Pettersson is worth as high of a pick as you could give up considering his scoring prowess.

The Blue Jackets should also send Luca Del Bel Belluz to the Canucks in the trade. He is NHL-ready and has already put up seven points in nine games. The Canucks can plug him right into the lineup and he will be under team control for plenty of years. These two pieces are a good start for the Blue Jackets Elias Pettersson trade package.

Which roster players should the Canucks ask for?

The Blue Jackets have over $17 million in cap space, largely because of Gaudreau's unexpected passing. So they would not need to give the Canucks any roster players to make the money fit. But Pettersson's value is so high considering his age and exceptional play that Columbus would need to give up some NHL players. Plus, Vancouver still wants to make the playoffs this year and should prioritize that.

The Canucks have a brutal defensive core surrounding Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes. After picking up Hunt, there are nine NHL defensemen and plenty of prospects like Hunt in the Blue Jackets system. They have a surplus and could send the Canucks the blue-liner they need.

Earlier this season, the Blue Jackets picked up Dante Fabbro on waivers. After a run with the Nashville Predators, he has been key to Columbus' blue line since arriving. His value has certainly increased and he could be a solid middle-pair guy for the Canucks. Erik Gudbranson is hurt but also could be the guy heading the other way.

The final Elias Pettersson-Blue Jackets trade

The Blue Jackets will receive Elias Pettersson, who is in Year 1 of an eight-year deal worth $11.6 million per year. There will not be any money retained, so Columbus will pay the full amount. The Canucks will receive a 2025 first-round pick, prospect Luca Del Bel Belluz, defenseman Dante Fabbro, and mid-round picks to fill out the trade.

The Blue Jackets can continue their great season with a big trade for Elias Pettersson. He will fill out their roster, help them through a slew of injuries right now, and be the biggest star for the team moving forward.